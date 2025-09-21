Who is Divarni? MAFS UK star's age, job and Instagram

Divarni is looking for love on MAFS UK
How old is Divarni, where is he from, what is his job and does he have Instagram?

Married At First Sight UK groom Divarni is hoping to find his wife on the show after years of being single.

Experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson have been working their socks off to find Divarni's perfect match, and now is the time for them to meet.

As we watch his love life on screen, it's time to get to know Divarni's life away from the show.

Here is everything you need to know about Divarni including his age, where he's from, his job and Instagram.

How old is Divarni?

The groom is 29-years-old and has been single for the past two years. He's on the lookout for someone who is quirky, goal orientated, artistic and intellectual.

Where is Divarni from?

MAFS star Divarni is from London and is a father-of-one and enjoys writing poetry and watching Marvel movies.

What is Divarni's job?

The TV star is a singer and is a self described ladies man. He's looking to finally find his perfect partner once and for all.

What is Divarni's Instagram?

Fans can follow Divarni on Instagram @divarnigrocebalogun where he often shares images of his career.

