Who is Grace from MAFS UK? Age, job and Instagram revealed

21 September 2025, 20:30

Who is Grace from MAFS UK?
Who is Grace from MAFS UK?
Here's everything you need to know about Married At First Sight UK bride Grace, from her age to her job and more.

One of the bride appearing on this year's Married At First Sight UK is Grace, a 31-year-old midwife from Norwich.

Grace says she has been plagued by 'situationships', and hasn't been in a longterm relationship since 2023. Now, she's turning to Married At First Sight UK experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson for help.

The bride is looking for a tall, dark and handsome man who can match her confidence and sense of humour - but will she be lucky in love?

Here's everything you need to know about Grace as she appears on Married At First Sight UK.

Grace is a 31-year-old midwife from Norwich
Grace is a 31-year-old midwife from Norwich

How old is Grace from MAFS UK?

Bride Grace, who is appearing on the current series of MAFS UK, is 31-years-old.

Where is MAFS UK's Grace from?

Grace is from Norwich.

What is Grace from MAFS UK's job?

Grace works as a midwife in mental health services.

Meet the full cast of MAFS UK 2025
Meet the full cast of MAFS UK 2025

Does Grace from MAFS UK have Instagram?

Yes, Grace does have Instagram and you can follow her with the handle @_geelaw.

What is Grace looking for on MAFS UK?

Grace is hoping the experts on MAFS UK will match her with a tall, dark and handsome man who is independent and confident.

The bride also wants to meet someone who matches her sense of humour - having had men in the past be intimidated by her jokes.

