Who is Julia-Ruth on MAFS UK? Bride's age, job and previous TV appearance revealed

Picture: E4

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about Married At First Sight UK's Julia-Ruth, from her age to her job and what she's looking for in a husband.

Julia-Ruth, a 29-year-old professional dancer from New Zealand, is looking for love on this series of MAFS UK.

This isn't her first TV appearance, having taken part in another dating show back in 2023, but will she be luckier the second time around? That will be up to experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas.

Julia-Ruth is aware she's been going for the wrong type of man, but she's now ready to find a down-to-earth and empathetic partner who she can experience life with.

Here's everything you need to know about Julia-Ruth, from working with some of the biggest artists in the world, her previous TV appearance and her difficult upbringing.

How old is Julia-Ruth from MAFS UK?

Julia-Ruth, one of the brides on this series of Married At First Sight, is 29-years-old.

What job does Julia-Ruth from MAFS UK have?

Julia-Ruth is a professional dancer, having danced for artists such as 50 Cent, Bebe Rexha and Little Mix's Leigh-Anne.

Where is Julia-Ruth from MAFS UK from?

Julia-Ruth was born in South Africa, and has lived in both New Zealand and the UK.

She had a difficult upbringing and was adopted at the age of 16-years-old by her sister, who supported her throughout her life.

Does Julia-Ruth from MAFS UK have Instagram?

Yes, Julia-Ruth is on Instagram and you can follow her with the handle @julee_aaah.

What is Julia-Ruth looking for on MAFS UK?

Julie-Ruth has been since for two years and has now realised she's been going for the wrong guys. After a couple of rocky relationships, Julia-Ruth is now ready to find a down-to-earth, ambitious and empathetic man.

Has Julia-Ruth been on TV before?

Yes, Julia-Ruth has appeared on TV before, taking part in MTV's Are You The One? in 2023.

She may have found love on the show, but the relationship did not last.