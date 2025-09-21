Who is Leah from MAFS UK? Age, job, sexuality journey and Instagram revealed

21 September 2025, 20:30

Who is Leah from MAFS UK?
Who is Leah from MAFS UK? Picture: E4
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about Married At First Sight UK bride Leah, from her age to her job and more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Leah, 35, realised she was a lesbian 10 years ago after kissing a girl for the first time. She's now appearing on MAFS UK to find the woman on her dreams, and hopes experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas can find her the one.

The bride has been on a journey with her sexuality, having previously dated men, and has built a successful business which she now owns. Now, Leah thinks it is time to add her soulmate to the picture.

Leah is looking for a spontaneous woman who loves to laugh, and who can fit in well with her family, who she is very close with - but will the experts succeed?

Here's everything you need to know about Leah as she appears on Married At First Sight UK.

How old is Leah from MAFS UK?

Leah, one of the brides on Married At First Sight UK, is 35-years-old.

What is Leah from MAFS UK's job?

Leah is a business owner, and has worked very hard to become a successful entrepreneur.

While it is unclear which industry she works in, her social media also reveals her to be a professional photographer.

When did Leah from MAFS UK come out?

Leah had dated men up until the age of 25-years-old, but never got "butterflies" when with them. It was in her mid-20s when she first kissed a girl and her sexuality became clearer.

Meet the full cast of MAFS UK 2025
Meet the full cast of MAFS UK 2025. Picture: E4

Does Leah from MAFS UK have Instagram?

Yes, Leah does have Instagram and you can follow her @lmt________.

What is Leah looking for on MAFS UK?

Leah is hoping to meet the love of her life on MAFS UK, with the help of the experts.

She's looking for a spontaneous, happy woman who loved to laugh and that can slot into her family, who she is very close with.

