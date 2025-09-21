Who is Leigh from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and more revealed

Here's everything you need to know about Married At First Sight bride Leigh.

Leigh, a 30-year-old NHS clinical coder from Romford, is appearing on Married At First Sight UK in a bid to find the one, putting her faith in experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson to find her someone special.

The bride is a self-confessed girly-girl who loves to dress up and get glam, but she warns people not to judge her by her looks - she has a feisty side and is not afraid to speak her mind.

Following a broken engagement, Leigh is looking for someone who is ambitious, positive and dominant.

From her age to her job and more, here's everything you need to know about MAFS UK bride Leigh.

How old is Leigh from MAFS UK?

Married At First Sight bride Leigh is 30-years-old.

Where is MAFS UK's Leigh from?

Leigh is from Romford, Essex.

What is Leigh from MAFS UK's job?

Leigh works as a NHS Clinical Coder.

Does Leigh from MAFS UK have Instagram?

Yes, Leigh does have Instagram and you can follow her with the handle @leighharrisx.

What is Leigh looking for on MAFS UK?

Leigh has been single for around a year after being left heartbroken over a broken engagement, but now she's ready for love again.

The bride believes in traditional dating and has refused to download dating apps, but she's hoping the experts will be able to find her someone who is ambitious, positive and dominant.