Who is Maeve from MAFS UK? Age, job and Instagram revealed

21 September 2025, 20:30

Who is Maeve from MAFS UK?
Picture: E4
Alice Dear

Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about Married At First Sight UK bride Maeve, from her age to her job and more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Maeve, a 29-year-old aesthetics practitioner from Newcastle, was once known as a "troublemaker" and was always arguing with her parents over boys. Now, she's a mature successful woman looking for her soulmate on Married At First Sight UK.

A proud mum to her son, Archie, Maeve is looking for someone she can have a mature relationship with, but acknowledges that she needs to allow herself to be vulnerable with that person.

Keen for the experts, Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas, to help her break her walls down, Maeve is throwing everything into the MAFS experiment.

Here's everything you need to know about Maeve as she appears on Married At First Sight UK.

Maeve is a 29-year-old aesthetics practitioner from Newcastle
Picture: E4

How old is Maeve from MAFS UK?

Maeve, who is appearing on Married At First Sight UK, is 29-years-old.

Where is MAFS UK's Maeve from?

Maeve is from Newcastle.

What is Maeve from MAFS UK's job?

Married At First Sight UK bride Maeve is an Aesthetics Practitioner.

Does Maeve from MAFS UK have a child?

Yes, Maeve is a proud mum of son, Archie.

Meet the full cast of MAFS UK 2025
Picture: E4

Does Maeve from MAFS UK have Instagram?

Yes, Maeve has Instagram and you can follow her with the handle @maevemathieson.

What is Maeve looking for on MAFS UK?

Maeve is looking for the real deal on MAFS UK, and is hoping the experts can find her a man ready to have a mature relationship.

She's no longer willing to settle for someone who doesn't put in the effort, and is not the kind of woman who will blindly agree with men - she's strong willed and knows who she is, and her worth.

During her time on the experiment, Maeve is hoping the experts will be able to help her break down her walls and be vulnerable with a partner.

