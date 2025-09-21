Who is Rebecca on MAFS UK? Bride's age, job and Instagram revealed

21 September 2025, 20:30

Who is Rebecca on MAFS UK?
Who is Rebecca on MAFS UK? Picture: E4
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about Married At First Sight UK's Rebecca, from her age to her job and what she's looking for in a husband.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rebecca, 32, is an aesthetics nurse and clinic owner from Liverpool who will be taking part on the new series of MAFS UK, with hopes that experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas can help her find someone she can build a life with.

Having been through a lot, including a broken engagement and a whirlwind romance, the bride has been single for over a year now - but she's ready to find the real thing and settle down alongside him and her Cockapoo dog, Dotty.

Describing herself as a "girl boss", Rebecca believes she can achieve anything she sets her mind to, especially with he "no b*******" approach and strong-willed personality.

Here's everything you need to know about Rebecca, from her age to her job and what she's looking for in a husband.

Rebecca, 32, is an aesthetics nurse and clinic owner from Liverpool
Rebecca, 32, is an aesthetics nurse and clinic owner from Liverpool. Picture: E4

How old is Rebecca from MAFS UK?

Married At First Sight UK's Rebecca is 32-years-old.

What job does Rebecca from MAFS UK have?

Rebecca is an aesthetic nurse and clinic owner, based in Liverpool.

Where is Rebecca from MAFS UK from?

Rebecca is from Liverpool.

Meet the full cast of MAFS UK 2025
Meet the full cast of MAFS UK 2025. Picture: E4

Does Rebecca from MAFS UK have Instagram?

At the moment, we can't seem to find Rebecca's Instagram - but we'll keep you updated when we do!

What is Rebecca looking for on MAFS UK?

After a broken engagement and a whirlwind romance, Rebecca has been single for over a year and is looking for her husband.

Rebecca is looking for a man who can take control and allow her to be her true self and hopes the experts can find her someone who she can build a life with after the experiment.

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Divarni is looking for love on MAFS UK

Who is Divarni? MAFS UK star's age, job and Instagram

Dean is taking part in MAFS UK season 10

Who is MAFS UK's Dean? Groom's age, job and Instagram revealed

Who is Maeve from MAFS UK?

Who is Maeve from MAFS UK? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Who is Joe from MAFS UK?

Who is Joe from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and more revealed

Who is MAFS UK bride Anita?

Who is MAFS UK bride Anita? Age, job, family and Instagram revealed

Who is Leigh from MAFS UK?

Who is Leigh from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and more revealed

Who is Julia-Ruth on MAFS UK?

Who is Julia-Ruth on MAFS UK? Bride's age, job and previous TV appearance revealed

Bailey is one of the grooms on MAFS UK

Who is MAFS UK's Bailey? Groom's age, job and Instagram revealed

Who is Davide from MAFS UK?

Who is Davide from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and more revealed

Who is Nelly on MAFS UK?

Who is Nelly on MAFS UK? Bride's age, job and Instagram revealed

Latest TV & Movies News

Brooklyn Beckham failed to acknowledge Victoria's new Netflix series

Brooklyn Beckham's brutal response to Victoria's new Netflix series

Actor Stephen Graham won an Emmy for his lead role in Adolescence.

Stephen Graham reveals Adolescence spin-off is 'in the works' after Emmy win

Amy Tapper revealed her impressive weight loss on Instagram.

Gogglebox's Amy Tapper reveals jaw-dropping seven stone weight loss in new snap

Gogglebox

The I'm A Celeb All Stars rumoured cast has been revealed

I'm A Celebrity All Stars line-up 'revealed' as famous faces head to South Africa

Some Love Island couples have found romance

Love Island 2025 couples: Who is still together and who has split?

Love Island

Yasmin and Jamie have called it quits

Real reason Yasmin and Jamie split revealed after Love Island romance

Love Island

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Ashley is starring on MAFS UK

Who is Ashley on MAFS UK? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Who is Steven from MAFS UK?

Who is Steven from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and children explained

Who is Sarah from MAFS UK?

Who is Sarah from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and more revealed

Who is Leah from MAFS UK?

Who is Leah from MAFS UK? Age, job, sexuality journey and Instagram revealed

Who is Grace from MAFS UK?

Who is Grace from MAFS UK? Age, job and Instagram revealed

MAFS UK season 10 starts on Sunday September 21st

MAFS UK first look revealed as new series starts in days

MAFS UK have released a trailer

MAFS UK 2025 trailer shows fiery drama and romance as season 10 begins

Married at First Sight Australia contestant Paul crying alongside a picture of the experts

Married at First Sight finally cleared by media watchdog following complaints