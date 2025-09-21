Who is Rebecca on MAFS UK? Bride's age, job and Instagram revealed

Who is Rebecca on MAFS UK? Picture: E4

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about Married At First Sight UK's Rebecca, from her age to her job and what she's looking for in a husband.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rebecca, 32, is an aesthetics nurse and clinic owner from Liverpool who will be taking part on the new series of MAFS UK, with hopes that experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas can help her find someone she can build a life with.

Having been through a lot, including a broken engagement and a whirlwind romance, the bride has been single for over a year now - but she's ready to find the real thing and settle down alongside him and her Cockapoo dog, Dotty.

Describing herself as a "girl boss", Rebecca believes she can achieve anything she sets her mind to, especially with he "no b*******" approach and strong-willed personality.

Here's everything you need to know about Rebecca, from her age to her job and what she's looking for in a husband.

Rebecca, 32, is an aesthetics nurse and clinic owner from Liverpool. Picture: E4

How old is Rebecca from MAFS UK?

Married At First Sight UK's Rebecca is 32-years-old.

What job does Rebecca from MAFS UK have?

Rebecca is an aesthetic nurse and clinic owner, based in Liverpool.

Where is Rebecca from MAFS UK from?

Rebecca is from Liverpool.

Meet the full cast of MAFS UK 2025. Picture: E4

Does Rebecca from MAFS UK have Instagram?

At the moment, we can't seem to find Rebecca's Instagram - but we'll keep you updated when we do!

What is Rebecca looking for on MAFS UK?

After a broken engagement and a whirlwind romance, Rebecca has been single for over a year and is looking for her husband.

Rebecca is looking for a man who can take control and allow her to be her true self and hopes the experts can find her someone who she can build a life with after the experiment.