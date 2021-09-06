Married At First Sight UK's Marilyse Corrigan spotted in unearthed TOWIE clip

Marilyse made a cameo on The Only Way Is Essex back in 2013.

Married at First Sight UK is back on our screens and the drama is already kicking off.

But it looks like some of the stars of the show have already had some experience on reality TV over the years, including Marilyse Corrigan.

The personal trainer married Franky Spencer during the social experiment, but she was previously caught up in a love triangle on The Only Way Is Essex.

Marilyse Corrigan has joined the MAFS line up. Picture: Instagram

In a throwback clip from all the way back in 2013, Marilyse can be seen defending Mario Falcone after he was accused of cheating with Sugar Hut waitress Amy Broadbent.

While she was only in one scene, the MAFS star met Lucy Mecklenburgh for coffee to discuss her then-boyfriend Mario.

At the time, she explained she had been working in a Manchester nightclub when Mario had been accused of cheating with Amy.

Defending Mario, she told a heartbroken Lucy: “Mario was there with his friends, he was sat in the same seat all night, just with a group of lads.

“She was fighting past people to sit next to him. He didn't look too happy about it.

Marilyse Corrigan made a cameo in The Only Way Is Essex. Picture: ITV

“He was alone, he kept himself to himself. He wasn't holding any girls hands”.

When Amy later hit back at Marilysse on Twitter, Lucy went on to defend her, writing: “Mario didn't ask Maz to speak to me she contacted the show & me as she new the truth .. She had nothing to gain”.

This comes after fans discovered fellow Married at First Sight star Morag Crichton, 31, also previously appeared on Take Me Out.

The veterinary nurse, 31, appeared on the 2018 series of Paddy McGuinness' ITV show but didn't find lasting love on the series.

Marilyse and Franky were matched on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Meanwhile, back on MAFS UK Marilyse tied the knot with strength and conditioning coach Franky, 47.

The mum of two opened up about her sons Calum and Josh, saying: “They look after me and I look after them we're really close it has been hard being a single mum.”

She added: “I would love to go through the experiment and at the end still be with the guy. That is what I want to happen and what I expect to happen.

“I will be a bit disappointed if that doesn't happen, but we'll have to wait and see.

“Sometimes in life you have to take chances, so me being me, I did just that!”