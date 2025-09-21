Who is Nelly on MAFS UK? Bride's age, job and Instagram revealed

Who is Nelly on MAFS UK? Picture: E4

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about Married At First Sight UK's Nelly, from her age to her job and what she's looking for in a husband.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nelly, real name Neelima, is a 30-year-old cosmetic dentist from Manchester who is looking for a husband to match her energy on MAFS UK.

After a year of being single, Nelly is now ready to find love and is putting her faith in the Married At First Sight experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson to find her someone who is strong, emotionally intelligent and not intimidated by a woman whop knows exactly who she is.

Nelly is one of the brides taking part in the new UK series of MAFS, and will be matched with one of the men also confirmed in the cast line-up.

Here's everything you need to know about Nelly as she makes her TV debut, from her age to her job and social media.

Nelly, real name Neelima, is a 30-year-old cosmetic dentist from Manchester. Picture: E4

How old is Nelly from MAFS UK?

Married At First Sight UK's Nelly is 30-years-old.

What job does Nelly from MAFS UK have?

Nelly is a cosmetic dentist - and very driven in her career. She has built a name for herself as one of Manchester's top dental clinicians.

Where is Nelly from MAFS UK from?

Nelly is from Manchester.

Meet the full cast of MAFS UK 2025. Picture: E4

What is Nelly from MAFS UK's real name?

Nelly's real name is Neelima, but she often goes by Nelly by friends and family.

Does Nelly from MAFS UK have Instagram?

At the moment, we can't seem to find Nelly's Instagram - but we'll keep you updated when we do!

What is Nelly looking for on MAFS UK?

Nelly has been since for a year, and has spent this time to focus on herself. Now, she's ready to find love and is looking for a partner who will match her energy.

The bride knows what she wants, and won't settle for anything less. She's looking for someone strong, emotionally intelligent and who won't be intimidated by a woman who knows exactly who she is.