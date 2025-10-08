Are MAFS UK's Reiss and Leisha still together?

8 October 2025, 19:40

MAFS UK welcomed newlyweds Reiss and Leisha into the experiment
MAFS UK welcomed newlyweds Reiss and Leisha into the experiment. Picture: E4

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight UK 2025 saw new couple Reiss and Leisha marry but are they still together now? Or have they split? Here's what we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

MAFS UK has welcomed three new couples into the experiment with Reiss and Leisha being one of them.

Ready to find a serious relationship that will last a lifetime, things looked promising for these newlyweds as they admitted they instantly fancied one another.

However, before their wedding day was over, one of them was questioning how strong their connection was while the other was worried about a personality clash.

So are Married At First Sight UK couple Reiss and Leisha still together? Here's what we know about their latest relationship status.

MAFS groom Reiss avoided a passionate kiss on his wedding day to Leisha
MAFS groom Reiss avoided a passionate kiss on his wedding day to Leisha. Picture: E4

Are MAFS UK 2025's Reiss and Leisha still together?

Married At First Sight viewers have only just seen Leisha and Reiss walk down the aisle but the reality is they got married much earlier in the year and have already made the final decision on whether to stay together or split.

As their relationship is only just playing out on screen, E4 are keeping their Final Vows decisions top secret.

They do, currently, still follow one another on Instagram, which is always a good sign, but it could also be down to TV obligations.

What has happened between Reiss and Leisha so far?

Their wedding day was mixed with highs and lows as they married, sight unseen, on the popular dating experiment.

When they first put eyes on one another, they both felt relieved that they found the other one attractive, however, some doubts creeped in before the wedding day was over.

For Leisha, she was concerned her new husband didn't find her attractive after he gave her a peck on the cheek after saying 'I do'.

For Reiss, he had worried his new bride might be too over the top for him, with her chatty and bubbly personality taking over.

He told the cameras: "She's quite loud, a little bit over the top, that could drive me round the bend a bit."

Let's see what the honeymoon, moving in together and dinner parties do to these two.

READ MORE:

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

MAFS UK welcomed Abi and John as a new husband and wife to the experiement

Are MAFS UK's Abi and John still together?

Julia-Ruth admitted she was 'so frustrated' by the show's recent episodes.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth hits back after 'exhausting' in-laws week left Divarni in tears

The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

The MAFS UK cast have been revealed

MAFS UK 2025 cast revealed - meet the brides and grooms

Married At First Sight bride Abi in her wedding dress and a pink neon bikini

Who is Abi from MAFS UK? Age, job, past relationships and Instagram

MAFS UK 2025 has welcomed groom John to the experiement

Who is John from MAFS UK? Age, job, where he's from and Instagram revealed

Nelly asking fans for understanding of the show's edit.

MAFS UK's Nelly defends husband Steven’s behaviour but fans insist she 'deserves better'

Rebecca denied the cheating rumours at a recent event.

MAFS UK's Rebecca addresses rumours husband Bailey cheated on her during filming

MAFS star Steven as a groom alongside a selfie of him in the car

MAFS UK groom Steven looked completely different before TV fame

Steven's ex-partner Chloe has spilled the tea on TikTok.

MAFS UK's Steven defended by his kids' mum as she breaks silence on 'angry outbursts'

Latest TV & Movies News

James and Ruth reunited in London to promote When Gavin Met Stacey.

James Cordon and Ruth Jones reveal secret Gavin and Stacey storylines that never aired

Olivia and Alex Bowen kissing their children

Love Island's Olivia and Alex Bowen reveal final details of exciting family project

The I'm A Celeb All Stars rumoured cast has been revealed

I'm A Celebrity All Stars line-up 'revealed' as filming wraps up in South Africa

The full line-up of 'Celebrity Traitors' 2025 has been revealed

Meet the Celebrity Traitors 2025 cast as the full line up is revealed

The Traitors

Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker come together for new ITV drama Frauds

Frauds viewers left obsessed over 'absolutely brilliant' new Suranne Jones drama

Love Island's Molly and Zach split earlier this year

Love Island's Zach Noble and Molly Marsh's split gets messy as Mitch Taylor gets involved

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

New brides and grooms have entered MAFS UK

MAFS UK first look sees intruder brides and grooms meet before their wedding day

Who is Steven from MAFS UK?

Who is Steven from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and children explained

Paul and Anita wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Paul and Anita still together?

New MAFS UK couples have been revealed

MAFS UK 2025 intruder brides and grooms revealed

Divarni's alleged ex has shared his relationship past online.

MAFS UK's Divarni's 'ex-girlfriend' claims groom was dating other women during filming

MAFS groom Steven's ex told fans she 'got done so dirty'.

MAFS UK’s Steven's secret relationship revealed as ex-girlfriend claims he just 'disappeared'

The entrepreneur took to Instagram to address comments about her face.

MAFS UK’s Rebecca forced to reveal cosmetic treatments after fans troll appearance

Julia-Ruth and Divarni wed on MAFS UK

Are Divarni and Julia-Ruth still together? MAFS UK relationship revealed