Are MAFS UK's Reiss and Leisha still together?

MAFS UK welcomed newlyweds Reiss and Leisha into the experiment. Picture: E4

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight UK 2025 saw new couple Reiss and Leisha marry but are they still together now? Or have they split? Here's what we know.

MAFS UK has welcomed three new couples into the experiment with Reiss and Leisha being one of them.

Ready to find a serious relationship that will last a lifetime, things looked promising for these newlyweds as they admitted they instantly fancied one another.

However, before their wedding day was over, one of them was questioning how strong their connection was while the other was worried about a personality clash.

So are Married At First Sight UK couple Reiss and Leisha still together? Here's what we know about their latest relationship status.

MAFS groom Reiss avoided a passionate kiss on his wedding day to Leisha. Picture: E4

Are MAFS UK 2025's Reiss and Leisha still together?

Married At First Sight viewers have only just seen Leisha and Reiss walk down the aisle but the reality is they got married much earlier in the year and have already made the final decision on whether to stay together or split.

As their relationship is only just playing out on screen, E4 are keeping their Final Vows decisions top secret.

They do, currently, still follow one another on Instagram, which is always a good sign, but it could also be down to TV obligations.

What has happened between Reiss and Leisha so far?

Their wedding day was mixed with highs and lows as they married, sight unseen, on the popular dating experiment.

When they first put eyes on one another, they both felt relieved that they found the other one attractive, however, some doubts creeped in before the wedding day was over.

For Leisha, she was concerned her new husband didn't find her attractive after he gave her a peck on the cheek after saying 'I do'.

For Reiss, he had worried his new bride might be too over the top for him, with her chatty and bubbly personality taking over.

He told the cameras: "She's quite loud, a little bit over the top, that could drive me round the bend a bit."

Let's see what the honeymoon, moving in together and dinner parties do to these two.

