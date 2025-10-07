MAFS UK groom Steven looked completely different before TV fame

MAFS star Steven had quite the transformation before going on the E4 show. Picture: E4/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight UK contestant Steven Springett had quite the transformation before walking up the aisle. See the before and after pictures here.

MAFS UK 2025 is back on our TV screens and as we get to know the new couples and whether they're compatible for a lifetime of love together, for some of them, their past is creeping up on them.

Groom Steven Springett isn't having an easy ride as we watch his relationship with bride Nelly get all sorts of complicated but outside of the experiment, old photos of the former footballer are starting to circulate. And he looks completely different.

In a throwback picture from 2024, the now investment banker from Essex looks unrecognisable as he took a selfie with blonde hair. He captioned the photo: "F*** what people think."

In the photo Steven is sporting a full head of blonde hair and a fuller beard, a look we're not used to now he's appearing on Married At First Sight UK.

MAFS star Steven looked unrecognisable with blonde hair in 2024. Picture: Steven/Instagram

It's not just Steven's look that fans don't recognise about the reality TV star but it seems his personality outside of the show isn't matching up with the one we're seeing on screen either.

Despite marrying Nelly, his ex-girlfriend has stepped forward to say he's only on the show for publicity.

Speaking on TikTok, Melissa Stacey has shared details of their murky break-up and said she was "blindsided" by his decision to go on the E4 show.

Shaking her head in disbelief as she held a bunch of flowers, she wrote across the clip: "The same person who can buy you 100 roses and dates you for months, can also lie to you and disappear to get married on national TV."

She also leaked screenshots which allegedly show Steven is not serious about his marriage.

MAFS couple Steven and Nelly are working through their differences on the show. Picture: Steven/Instagram

However, another of Steven's exes, and the mother of his two children, has also filmed a video for TikTok and defends him. She says she is certain the relationship ended before filming for MAFS began and that she has to defend his character.

Chloe said: "This narrative is playing out online, and portraying him in a certain way and I know it’s not true. I can’t just sit here and watch it play out and not say anything."

