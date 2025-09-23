What days is MAFS UK on? The full TV schedule explained

MAFS UK 2025 has welcomes a new bunch of brides and grooms into the experiement. Picture: E4

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight UK is back on our screens on E4 but what nights is it on? Here's when and how to watch.

Married At First Sight UK started back on our TVs on Sunday 21st September with a whole new cast of brides and grooms looking for their forever person.

One of our favourite reality dating shows, we already can't get enough of the dramas, antics and twists meaning we're desperate to know when we can watch MAFS from days to times.

With multiple episodes on E4 a week, the brides and grooms, which includes Ashley, Grace, Dean, Keyes and more, will be bringing us all the latest issues and successes from their marriages plus, the infamous dinner parties and of course, the sit down couch session with the experts.

So what nights is MAFS UK on? What time and how long is an episode? Here are all the TV schedule questions answered.

What days is MAFS UK on?

We're not short on episodes for series 10 as producers are bringing episodes to E4 Sunday through to Thursday. This means the only time we don't get an instalment from the couples is on Friday and Saturday.

If you miss an episode, or like to catch up, you can stream all episodes on Channel4.com.

MAFS UK 2025 teaser trailer

What time is Married At First Sight UK on and how long is an episode?

Giving you plenty of time to get home from work, have dinner, socialise; you can watch all the newest episodes on E4 at 9pm. Generally this will remain the same throughout the series unless there are any sports matches to change the programme timing.

Episodes do, however, vary in run time, with some lasting around 70 minutes with others, usually the dinner party or expert episode, lasting anywhere up to one hour and 30 minutes.

