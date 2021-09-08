Was Nikita Jasmine kicked off Married at First Sight UK 2021?

Nikita was forced to leave Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

Why did Nikita leave Married at First Sight UK and what happened? Here's what we know about the drama...

Married at First Sight UK has already provided more drama than we could have ever imagined.

And one woman who has been at the centre of most of it, is Nikita Jasmine who tied the knot with Ant Poole.

But while the new series has only been on for a week, it seems as though her time on the show is already up.

Nikita has been kicked off MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

So, what happened to Nikita and why did she leave MAFS UK? Here’s what we know…

Why was Nikita kicked off Married at First Sight UK 2021?

Married at First Sight UK star Nikita Jasmine was kicked off the show following a rant at her fellow cast members.

The 26-year-old reportedly had to be ‘dragged away’ from the show's first dinner party by security.

Nikita was later kicked off the series for breaking E4's code of conduct, which meant Ant Poole has also left the show.

A source told Mail Online: “Nikita just lost it and screamed at everyone around the table.

​​”It was over an argument she started, ranting her co-stars were only doing the show for fame – when most of them felt that's exactly why she had signed up. The situation turned really ugly, which was why security had to get involved.

“Bosses were left with no choice but to remove her from the show.”

A spokesperson for E4 confirmed to the publication: “The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond.

“During filming, a situation escalated off camera and Nikita displayed a level of aggression that was unacceptable and breached our agreed code of conduct on behaviour.

“As a result, she was asked to leave the experiment. All involved have been offered support and Nikita has since apologised and resolved the situation with those involved.”

Nikita’s departure airs on Thursday's episode when the first commitment ceremony takes place, and she is forced to say goodbye to her fellow stars and husband Ant.