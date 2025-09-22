MAFS UK fans predict wife-swap scandal after spotting blossoming romance

Fans are convinced Sarah and Joe may get together
Fans are convinced Sarah and Joe may get together. Picture: Channel 4

Following the first episode of MAFS UK season 10, fans are convinced Sarah's head will turn...

Married At First Sight UK fans predict that a couple-swap could be on its way this season, as viewers believe one bride and groom could switch partners whilst in the experiment.

This week we'll get to watch the couples say 'I do' as they meet for the first time at the alter. However just because they wed on the show doesn't mean they won't explore relationships with other cast members, as previous seasons have seen multiple wife-swaps over the years.

Now it seems that season 10 may follow the same pattern, as viewers are convinced that Sarah's attention will turn from husband Dean after their 'awkward' wedding left the pair in uneasy territory.

Whilst they haven't met on the show just yet, fans believe the bride will want to get to know Joe, after she revealed he was her usual type.

The bride confessed that she was attracted to bad boys with tattoos, with many fans believing Joe would be her perfect match instead of Dean.

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, fans revealed their opinions on the Sarah, Dean and Joe love triangle, with one user writing: "Sadly I predict that Sarah will do the dirty on Dean with the tall tattooed guy."

Another wrote: "Sarah is dumping Dean for the tattooed PT at the first dinner party, I'm calling it."

While a third stated: "Absolutely inevitable. lets see if this woman #Sarah has a redemption arc after having an affair with the tattooed guy of course."

This comes after Sarah confessed she didn't fancy Dean, telling cameras: "Dean is such a lovely guy, but I'm going to be honest. I don't want to rip his clothes off. I'm just sensing a friend vibe more than a romantic vibe, and I haven't come here for a friend."

She added: "My main concern moving forward is will the spark come. I'm not sure where I'm at at the moment. I don't know, it's still early days."

Sarah's friend Caitlin also revealed: "Looks are very important to Sarah and he is definitely not Sarah's type. But in the past Sarah hasn't always chosen the right sort of guy, so I think it's a good thing."

However the groom seemed happy with his bride, stating: "It was way better than anything I could have hoped. This is my type of lady. She has passed the vibe check. The vibe check is off the scale."

Fans will have to watch how their relationship develops on screen as they navigate their marriage with the help of experts Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling.

This season viewers will witness Sarah and Dean tie the knot alongside fellow contestants, Leah, Anita, Grace, Julia-Ruth, Leigh, Maeve, Nelly, Rebecca, Ashley, Bailey, Davide, Divarni, Joe, Keye, Paul and Steven.

