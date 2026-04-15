MAFS Australia unaired moment explains Joel and Juliette's 'incredible turnaround' at couple's retreat

15 April 2026, 11:33

Joel and Juliette's relationship has done a complete 180.
Joel and Juliette's relationship has done a complete 180. Picture: Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

The couple's retreat changed everything for Married At First Sight Australia's Joel Moses and Juliette Chae – here's the unseen moment the feuding twosome went from bickering to kissing.

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Married At First Sight Australia 2026 couple Joel Moses and Juliette Chae have been butting heads since their wedding day, feuding in front of the experts and fighting at every single dinner party.

The fiery bride, 27, branded her husband "embarrassing" and a "liar" earlier this week, then confessed in front of the entire cast that she found the model totally "unattractive".

Her groom, 31, remained cool and calm as he questioned her "cruel" behaviour and challenged all her negative opinions, hoping they could come to a truce.

And it looks as though the pair managed to work at their marriage as both have since confessed that one unaired moment brought them much closer together.

The once-bickering couple looked very cosy at the couple's retreat.
The once-bickering couple looked very cosy at the couple's retreat. Picture: Channel Nine

It all started just before the romantic couple's retreat, which is now in full swing on TV in the UK.

Many viewers were immediately confused as to why the bickering bride and groom suddenly had chemistry and weren't at each other's throats any more, despite arguing constantly in the lead up to the trip.

Well, both cast members had an explanation for their renewed sense of harmony and revealed that one special weekend unlocked a brand new love for each other.

It began with a smooch-packed evening that wasn't filmed by the MAFS camera crew, so went unaired this season, which is why fans were none the wiser of their fresh dose of passion.

They've faced so much adversity in their relationship so far.
They've faced so much adversity in their relationship so far. Picture: Channel Nine

Juliette told the Daily Mail Australia: "That was a Friday night and we went out on a date.

"It was meant to be a couple of beers, We hit four different pubs.

"We spent hours with each other. And that was the first time we had a real passionate kiss.

"And it was giddy and excited and silly, and that’s what you missed out seeing – that side of us."

The pair had originally planned to go on a fun date night before their row-filled dinner party, but still decided to follow through even though it was probably going to be awkward.

In fact, it was anything but, with sparks flying all over the place for this once mis-matched couple.

The date night came after their disastrous dinner party.
The date night came after their disastrous dinner party. Picture: Channel Nine

Joel chimed in and explained his version of events that night, too, which in an unusual twist for the groom, actually lined up with his wife's.

He told Daily Mail Australia: "We went pub crawling on Friday and we met Scott and Gia at the pub that night.

"Julia and I went back to the apartment, and we were hooking up a bit and getting a bit closer."

Two days later, on Sunday night, they decided to have another date night and watched movies together cuddled up on the couch.

Joel admitted "things were getting better" over this weekend and the couple were progressing positively for once.

Juliette agreed, adding: "We were connecting really well. So, when we went on the retreat, we were all cuddled up, kissy-wissy, giggly. And everyone was like, 'What the hell?'"

So that explains their change of heart – will it continue? We'll have to wait and see.

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