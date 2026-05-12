What happened between Steph and Danny on MAFS Australia? Bikini photo scandal explained

12 May 2026, 16:54

MAFS co-stars Steph and Danny were at the centre of a shocking texting storm.
MAFS co-stars Steph and Danny were at the centre of a shocking texting storm. Picture: Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

Their shock texting scandal was exposed during the MAFS reunion, but are Steph and Danny together? What really happened between the co-stars? Here, we explain the confusing situation.

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Married At First Sight Australia's Danny Hewitt and Stephanie Marshall have found themselves at the centre of a shocking text scandal since the current series finished filming Down Under.

The British groom's ex-wife Bec Zacharia, 35, was left heartbroken when her husband brutally dumped her during Final Vows, and just weeks later brought a series of accusations to the dinner party table.

During the explosive reunion episode, she claimed that Danny, 34, and Steph, 32, had been secretly exchanging flirty texts and phone calls just days after she was left blindsided by the end of her marriage.

She also accused the real estate agent, who was matched with ex-military man Tyson Gordon, of sending her former spouse a sexy bikini photo, betraying her in the process – so what really happened between Danny and Steph? And are they together now?

Bec confronted Steph for messaging her ex-husband Danny.
Bec confronted Steph for messaging her ex-husband Danny. Picture: Channel Nine

What happened between Stephanie and Danny on MAFS Australia?

Rumours that Stephanie and Danny had struck up a new romance began bubbling before the MAFS reunion, but it was during that heated dinner party that Bec brought the speculation to the table.

She accused her friend and her ex of secretly calling each other and sending flirty messages and pictures behind her back, all while she remained completely devastated by her break-up.

However, Steph has since spoken out about what really happened between her and Danny in the days after series 13 finished, and it wasn't as bad as Bec thought.

Bec brought the shocking speculation to the reunion dinner party table.
Bec brought the shocking speculation to the reunion dinner party table. Picture: Channel Nine

"I noticed that Danny had viewed one of my stories on Instagram so I reached out to him﻿," she began.

Describing how they were simply talking "about life and how he's going," she explained: "I went to Hamilton Island with work, and he said he'd never been there.

"I sent him a couple of photos, one of which was me in a bikini, which had already been posted on social media.

"There was f***ing nothing to it."

In the fiery episode, which airs during the last week of MAFS in the UK, Steph clarified to the cameras: "I don’t like Danny, I’m not attracted to Danny, I’m never going to go for Danny, I couldn’t care less."

But Bec wasn't convinced, telling her: "You had no reason to message him, you’d never had any communication before that."

The real estate insisted the co-stars were 'just friends'.
The real estate insisted the co-stars were 'just friends'. Picture: Channel Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Danny and Stephanie together?

As both reality stars work in the real estate industry, it was natural for them to strike up a rapport and with plenty in common they naturally gravitated towards each other.

But the big question now is, are Danny and Stephanie together? The answer, according to the blonde bride, is no, although it turns out they were aware of each other outside the experiment as Danny knows Steph's cousin.

Despite saying it was "so good" to hear Danny's voice, she insisted it was not a flirty exchange and that their communication simply "came from a place of comfort".

"I was having a conversation I would've had with anyone," she said.

Bec accused Danny of flirting with Steph after brutally dumping her.
Bec accused Danny of flirting with Steph after brutally dumping her. Picture: Channel Nine

Steph was forced to defend why the pair took their chat up a level and began sending voice notes to each other instead of text messages.

She explained that she "took the convo to voice notes because we're not texting and driving".

In fact, Steph even gave Bec a heads up about the innocent communication before the MAFS reunion dinner party.

When asked if she had heard from Danny by his ex-wife, she told her: "I said we spoke but I didn't give [Bec] a play-by-play recollection of how things went down﻿."

"What I told her is not the exact events of how it happened," Steph said, but explained that she ended up letting Bec read through the messages to Danny on her phone to clear up any confusion.

"He's a friend, that's it. I treat him like anyone else in this experiment," Steph reconfirmed.

"I choose my friendships based on the individual and how that individual treats me.

"I'm not here to be getting caught up in Bec and Danny's drama. I couldn't care less.

"At the end of the day, I've got an individual relationship with Danny. He's lovely to me. I'm lovely back."

The heartbroken bride wasn't sure what to believe.
The heartbroken bride wasn't sure what to believe. Picture: Channel Nine

Steph has since moved on with a new man, and is dating a guy she sold a property to back in October 2025.

She described her boyfriend as an "incredible guy that’s literally everything I want".

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