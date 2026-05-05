When does MAFS Australia 2026 end? UK final date and what's left of experiment explained

5 May 2026, 11:32 | Updated: 5 May 2026, 17:04

MAFS Australia series 13 is coming to an end – and we've laid out the last episodes.
MAFS Australia series 13 is coming to an end – and we've laid out the last episodes. Picture: Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight Australia 2026 is coming to a close – here's the confirmed UK finish dates and times as we break down what's still to come in series 13.

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Married At First Sight Australia 2026 has dished up some of the most explosive scenes we've ever seen in the experiment – and there's plenty more to come in the final few weeks of series 13.

With a dramatic text scandal still to play out, the wild 'alternate match test' to face, and 'the most shocking ever' final vows to air, viewers have a drama-packed run of episodes to watch before the show is over for another year.

So, as the remaining couples work out whether to take their relationships into the outside world, all while trying to iron out kinks in their complicated marriages, we want to know when we can see their ultimate decisions, plus what happened after.

Laid out below is when MAFS Australia 2026 ends, including the final two weeks of episodes and their airing dates and times in the UK, along with all the gossip and betrayal to come.

A shocking text scandal is still to play out.
A shocking text scandal is still to play out. Picture: Channel Nine

When does Married at First Sight Australia season 13 end in the UK?

MAFS Australia 2026 has already wrapped Down Under, meaning we can see exactly what's left to come this season even when it hasn't aired in the UK.

In total, series 13 has 39 episodes so we can work out the official finale date by going off the current E4 schedule - and what tasks the remaining couples also have left.

First up, this year's crazy 'Final Test' hasn't been seen yet, which serves each bride and groom with their 'alternate matches' and sends them off on romantic dates to explore those potential connections.

According to Channel Nine in Australia, this no-doubt wild string of scenes is shown during episode 34, which will air here on Tuesday 5th May.

Episode 35 appears to capture the reactions of the other halves as their spouses flirt with their 'other options', so will be totally unmissable in our books on Wednesday 6th May.

Emotions run high towards the end of the experiment.
Emotions run high towards the end of the experiment. Picture: Channel Nine
Once 'solid' couples hit some serious roadblocks in their marriages.
Once 'solid' couples hit some serious roadblocks in their marriages. Picture: Channel Nine

The final dinner party is still to come too, and judging by E4's usual airing dates, it will likely fall during episode 36, which lands on Thursday 7th May.

Meaning the Final Vows are all shown in one extra-special bumper slot during episode 37, meaning fans can see the decisions of the couples who made it to the end on Monday 11th May.

Episode 38 is the aftermath, capturing the always-heated MAFS Reunion Dinner Party, filmed four weeks on from Final Vows, and finally episode 39 is the official reunion, landing 24 hours after on Wednesday 13th May.

During those last two parts, viewers will get to see what really happened after those shock final decisions were made, what played out behind-the-scenes after the cameras left and if any of the couples made it past filming.

Viewers will discover who made it past final vows.
Viewers will discover who made it past final vows. Picture: Channel Nine

MAFS Australia's final episodes times and dates explained:

  • Monday 4th May - 7.30pm - 9pm: Episode 33 - The final commitment ceremony
  • Tuesday 5th May - 7.30pm - 9pm: Episode 34 - Alternate matches
  • Wednesday 6th May - 7.30pm - 9pm: Episode 35 - Reactions to alternate matches
  • Thursday 7th May - 7.30pm - 9.10pm: Episode 36 - The final dinner party
  • Monday 11th May - 7.30pm - 9.25pm: Episode 37 - The final vows
  • Tuesday 12th May - 7.30pm - 9.20pm: Episode 38 - The reunion dinner party
  • Wednesday 13th May - 8pm - 9.05pm: Episode 39 - The reunion with experts

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