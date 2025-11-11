When is MAFS UK on this week? Final vows and two-part reunion schedule revealed

The countdown is on – here's the TV schedule for the final week of MAFS UK.

MAFS UK is on every night this week. Picture: Channel 4

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight UK's schedule has had a shake-up this week – here are the dates and times of the final few episodes.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK is coming to a close this week, wrapping up what has been one incredibly explosive series so far.

We've seen secret partner swaps outside the experiment, true love blossom between a handful of couples and plenty of fiery rows spill over to social media.

Bec and Bailey are still torn over how to make the distance work, Leigh and Leah are locked in a fight over a flirty kiss, and Keye and Davide are working out how to blend their different lives together.

With so much drama to pack into the final stretch, E4 has confirmed a schedule change for the reality show with bumper episodes and extra scenes fans won't want to miss.

Five couples have made it to Final Vows. Picture: Channel 4

When is Married At First Sight UK on this week?

Married At First Sight UK will air every single night this week on E4 at 9pm.

The last Dinner Party wrapped on Monday 10th November, with Final Vows following on Tuesday 11th November and Wednesday 12th November, both at 9pm.

Married couples Leigh and Leah, Reiss and Leisha, and Abi and John are up first to declare their intentions for the future.

Lovebirds Bailey and Bec and Davide and Keye will then reveal whether they have chosen to remain married or split for good.

The two-part reunion will air on Thursday and Friday. Picture: Channel 4

When is the Married At First Sight UK reunion?

After what is sure to be a dramatic end to the series, viewers can catch up on everything the cast have been up to since filming wrapped in a two-part reunion.

The special double-episode is set to air across Thursday 13th November and Friday 14th November.

Both will be bumper slots, with part one and part two of the MAFS reunion running from 9pm to 10.40pm on E4.

Fans can watch the drama unfold from Monday to Friday. Picture: Channel 4

MAFS's resident relationship expert Paul C Brunson appeared on ITV's Lorraine this week to tease the last chunk of the show, describing it as "the biggest week in MAFS history".

He told host Lorraine Kelly: "When you watch the show, you see a friend, you see a relative, you see all these relationship patterns that are in your life and we are covering it on the show.

"I think that’s the reason why it is so popular. And this week – this is a big week. This could be the biggest week in MAFS history, this is a big week."