Where is Beth Kelly from? The MAFS Australia bride's accent explained

25 March 2025, 15:25 | Updated: 25 March 2025, 15:37

MAFS Australia bride Beth Kelly is originally from the UK.
MAFS Australia bride Beth Kelly is originally from the UK. Picture: Instagram/Nine

By Claire Blackmore

Is Married At First Sight Australia bride Beth from England? We unpack the reality star's background, from her accent to her British roots.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Beth Kelly made her entrance into Married At First Sight Australia as a bombshell latecomer, tying the knot with groom Teejay Halkias halfway into the experiment.

The 28-year-old operations manager burst onto the screen with a fun, vibrant energy, full of hope she would meet the first – and last – love of her life.

While viewers were shocked to learn the brunette beauty had never had a boyfriend before, they were also left questioning her accent, which many pointed out was clearly not Australian.

So where is MAFS bride Beth Kelly from? Here is everything we know about the reality star's life back in the UK.

Viewers pointed out that Beth's accent wasn't Australian.
Viewers pointed out that Beth's accent wasn't Australian. Picture: Nine

Where is MAFS Australia's Beth from?

Beth currently lives in Brisbane, Queensland, but she originally hails from the UK.

She was brought up in Lancashire in the Northwest of England but moved to Australia 12 years ago with her family, aged 16, to start a brand new life on the other side of the world.

The exact location of Beth's upbringing isn't known as her Instagram account doesn't give much away, but her thick British accent makes it clear she's a proud northerner.

Her introduction to viewers during series 12 of the experiment shows the high-end salon employee still lives with her parents, along with the family's black Labrador – although her dad can't wait for Beth to move out so he can use her bedroom to play his drums.

Beth and Teejay tied the knot on MAFS Australia.
Beth and Teejay tied the knot on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Bombshell intruder Beth is set to shake up the series with her outgoing, down-to-earth personality and quick wit.

The MAFS bride admitted she is on the hunt for her "perfect person" and wants to find love, settle down and have children.

Her ideal type is someone that can be as brutally honest as her but can also offer advice, support and a shoulder to cry on - just like her.

Beth moved to Australia 12 years ago with her family.
Beth moved to Australia 12 years ago with her family. Picture: Instagram

"She's one of those people who lights up the room the moment she walks in," one of Beth's friends told the Daily Mail.

"Beth's not just beautiful—she's got this incredible energy and personality that's going to bring a lot of fun and drama to the show.

"She's really funny and just so real, I think people are going to love her."

The couple entered late into the experiment.
The couple entered late into the experiment. Picture: Instagram

Beth is being tipped as "one to watch" after an insider revealed the show's production team had given the newcomers strict instructions to cause a stir.

"They were told from the get-go that they need to create tension and keep the drama flowing," an insider told the Daily Mail.

