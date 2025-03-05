Where is Billy Belcher from? The MAFS Australia groom's life in the UK explained

5 March 2025, 20:30

Billy Belcher's accent has caused a stir amongst viewers
Billy Belcher's accent has caused a stir amongst viewers. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Is Married At First Sight Australia groom Billy from England?

Billy Belcher, 32, has made his mark on Married At First Sight Australia fans with his cheeky chap personality gaining him a legion of fans.

As he ties the knot with Sierah Swepstone on the show, many viewers have noticed the groom doesn't have an Australian accent despite living in Perth.

With his British twang, lots of us watching are curious to know where Billy is from and how long he's lived in Australia.

So where is Billy from? Here is everything we know about the MAFS Australia groom's life back in the UK.

Sierah and Billy tied the knot on MAFS Australia
Sierah and Billy tied the knot on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Where is MAFS Australia's Billy from?

Despite now living in Australia Billy is originally from England, with the groom and his family moving Down Under 15 years ago.

It isn't clear where exactly Billy is from, however according to his Instagram he appears to be a Manchester United fan!

Although he now lives in Australia, the TV star appears to make regular trips back to the UK visiting locations such as London, Ipswich and the Peak District in recent years.

Billy and Sierah are one of the couples on MAFS Australia
Billy and Sierah are one of the couples on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Despite being from a different country to his fellow MAFS stars, it appears having someone from the UK in the experiment was a conscious choice for producers.

An insider told MailOnline: "Casting someone from England was important.

"The show's success overseas has shown us that viewers love seeing a mix of backgrounds and cultures. Billy brings that unique British charm and authenticity that we believe will resonate well with the audience."

