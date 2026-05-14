Unaired MAFS Australia fight is the real reason Juliette skipped the final reunion

14 May 2026, 19:55

MAFS couple Joel and Juliette had an explosive relationship on the TV show
MAFS couple Joel and Juliette had an explosive relationship on the TV show. Picture: Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Following the Married At First Sight Australia dinner party reunion, Juliette decided to skip the last commitment ceremony - and the reason why is pretty explosive.

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The final MAFS Australia 2026 dinner party of course resulted in plenty of heated rows and show downs as the cast officially came together one last time.

But while the spotlight was firmly on Bec, Danny and the alleged cheating scandal with Steph, another couple's fight scenes ended up on the editing room floor.

Missing from the final Married At First Sight Commitment Ceremony, Juliette is said to have skipped the last reunion after an explosive run in with her ex-husband the night before.

In unaired scenes from the dinner party, Joel has revealed he and Juliette got into an almighty fight and it's the very reason she didn't come back to sit infront of the experts.

MAFS groom Joel has revealed an explosive argument between the two happened at the reunion but wasn't aired
MAFS groom Joel has revealed an explosive argument between the two happened at the reunion but wasn't aired. Picture: Channel 9

Talking to Chattr, the groom said: "She was at the very end of the dinner table, and she was sitting by herself, just sulking, looking sad and despondent, because no one was talking to her."

He set the scene saying Gia began stirring the pot between the two of them and then it wasn't long before they were back arguing.

"Then Juliette and I started going at it and screaming at each other, and no one could get a word in, because we’re just screaming at each other," Joel revealed.

"Juliette was saying that I didn’t respect her boundaries. Then I revealed something that happened behind closed doors when she wanted to get a bit frisky, and I said no, and then Juliette actually squared up to me, like face-to-face. I thought she was gonna slap me, dead set."

Joel believes this, as well as having to face up to the experts once more was the reason Juliette bailed out of the final commitment ceremony.

He finished: "She just didn’t want another savage beat down from the experts. Juliette doesn’t want to be exposed or humiliated. So when she knows that’s coming, or when it has happened, she either doesn’t show up or she storms out. That’s just the pattern of her behaviour."

Despite not having to see his ex-wife again, Joel said he was disappointed to not have a couch session for the final time.

He did, however, conclude he had "an amazing journey" on the show despite the lack of success in his marriage.

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