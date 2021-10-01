Married At First Sight UK fans baffled as wrong episode is aired instead of finale

1 October 2021, 08:18 | Updated: 1 October 2021, 08:21

E4 had to post an apology after technical issues
E4 had to post an apology after technical issues. Picture: Channel 4/Twitter
Married at First Sight UK wrong episode: Fans of the show were confused after the same episode of the show was aired last night.

Married At First Sight UK fans were left baffled on Thursday night when the wrong episode aired on E4.

After two months of drama, the series is nearing the end with all the couples set to make some big decisions about their relationships.

But while fans expected to see which contestants had chosen to stay together, they instead watched a repeat of Wednesday night’s penultimate instalment.

Tayah and Adam were matched on Married at First Sight UK
Tayah and Adam were matched on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

"Ummm @E4Tweets we’re all waiting for the final episode of #MAFSUK and you’re playing a repeat?!" one person said on Twitter.

Someone else said: "Is anyone else tuning in to REWATCH last nights episode? Thinking face WTH @E4Tweets #MAFSUK."

While a third wrote: “Me realising this isn’t a quick recap but in fact the same episode as last night #MAFSUK.”

“When twitter saves you from thinking you’re going mad, why is last night’s episode on again? #MAFSUK,” said a fourth.

There were also other technical issues reported, including the screen freezing and subtitles not working.

E4 were quick to notice the issue and released a statement on Twitter which read: “We’re aware it’s yesterday’s episode of #MAFSUK playing out this evening and apologise.

"It’s all down to our ongoing tech issues which we’re working hard on. We’ll update here as soon as we know more and when you’ll be able to see the final episode of MAFS UK."

E4 later added: "To confirm, #MAFSUK and Afters won’t be playing tonight. We’re sorry again – we’re working to make it available on All 4 and E4 as soon as possible and we’ll update as soon as we know more."

MAFS UK fans had to watch the same episode twice
MAFS UK fans had to watch the same episode twice. Picture: Channel 4

Presenter AJ Odudu also explained that the MAFS UK spin-off show wouldn't be airing either

She tweeted: "Oi oi! @E4Tweets have had a little (massive) technical glitch so won't be showing tonight's #MAFSUK final.

“But fear not, there'll be no spoilers on #MAFSAFTERS as that won't be shown either. Both coming soon."

