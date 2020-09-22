Married at First Sight Australia season 5 reunion: Everything that happened at the finale

What happened at the Married at First Sight Australia season 5 reunion and which couples were still together?

**Warning Married At First Sight Australia spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia has been airing on E4, with the drama of season five gripping the country.

And with the series coming to an end, the reunion was just as explosive as ever, with only three successful couples out of 11.

But what happened during the finale reunion? Here’s what we know..

What happened during the Married at First Sight Australia season 5 reunion?

Basically, there was a lot of couple swapping at the final Married at First Sight Australia 2018 dinner party.

While some new pairings were finally confirmed, other rumours were put to bed.

First up, marketing consultant Tracey Jewel, 34, revealed she was with Sean Thomsen.

After splitting with 39-year-old millionaire Dean - after accusing him of cheating on her - she embarked on the new romance.

The pair shocked their co-stars when they announced their relationship, but the couple actually split after five months.

As for love’s young dream Sarah Roza and Telv Williams, they were together at the finale and stayed an item for months after the show.

But despite appearing very happy, things soon turned sour and they announced their split on Instagram.

They later appeared in court after each taking out an Apprehended Violence Order.

Another bombshell that was revealed during the finale dinner was Carly Bowyer’s relationship with co-star Troy Delmege.

The pair caused drama when photos emerged in the press of the couple kissing.

Carly - who split with her partner Justin Fischer - admitted that she and Troy had got close.

“Physically, Troy is my type. I do go for that preppy, private school-looking guy and Justin and I had a conversation about that,” she told TV WEEK.

“We definitely bonded at the dinner parties, we seemed to be the ones in the relationships putting in a lot more than we were getting. I think we both sympathised with each other a lot more about that.”

However, they also broke up after nine months.

