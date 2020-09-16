Married at First Sight Australia season 5: Where is Tracey Jewel now?

16 September 2020, 08:26 | Updated: 16 September 2020, 08:29

Tracey Jewel from Married at First Sight 2018
Tracey Jewel from Married at First Sight 2018. Picture: Instagram

What happened to Tracey Jewel after Married at First Sight Australia and where is she now? Here's what we know...

**Warning: Married at First Sight Australia season 5 spoilers ahead**

Married at First Sight Australia season five is currently airing on E4, with just a few episodes left until the couples make their final decisions.

And while the nation is hooked on the drama from 2018, many viewers have been wondering where the stars are now, including show favourite Tracey Jewel.

Tracey seemingly found her match with Dean Wells, but what happened to her after the cameras stopped rolling? Here’s what we know...

Tracey Jewel was partnered with Dean Wells in MAFS
Tracey Jewel was partnered with Dean Wells in MAFS. Picture: Nine

Where is Tracey from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Fans of MAFS will know that marketing consultant Tracey never actually married executive creative director Dean, 41.

The 38-year-old put an end to their relationship when she admitted to not being able to trust him after learning he had kissed their co-star Davina Rankin.

Dean then called the cheating claims ‘fake’, telling Who.com: “I was on the highest rating TV show in Australian history, and it somehow ridiculously seemed to be about me and some fake little affair.

“I wasn’t actually asked to do those things, but you’re stuck in a room with producers and camera crews, and they basically don’t leave you alone until you do something interesting.”

During a break from the show, Tracey got close to co-star Sean Thomsen.

They announced their relationship at the finale, however, they soon broke up and Tracey swiftly got back with her ex Patrick Kedemos. After these two split again, she then met her current partner, Nathan ‘Nate’ Constable who she is still with now.

The pair seem very loved up and are often posting photos with each other on Instagram.

Has Tracey from Married at First Sight Australia had plastic surgery?

Tracey has been very open about the plastic surgery she has had in the past.

She admitted to having a boob job, Botox, lip fillers and liposuction after her divorce seven years ago.

