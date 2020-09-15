Married at First Sight Australia season 5: Where is Sarah Roza now?

Where is Sarah from Married at First Sight Australia now? And does she have a partner? Here's what we know...

Married At First Sight Australia season five is currently airing on E4, with viewers in the UK hooked as 11 couples look for love.

Originally airing back in 2018 in Oz, the series sees a panel of experts match singletons who then meet each other for the first time on the day of their wedding.

And one couple who hit it off on the show from the very beginning, were Sarah Roza and Telv Williams.

But two years later and things didn’t exactly work out between the pair - so where is Sarah from MAFS now? Here’s what we know…

Where is Sarah from Married at First Sight Australia season 5 now?

Beauty specialist Sarah, 40, seemed to hit it off with machinery technician Telv, 35, from the start.

But despite the couple choosing to stay together at the end of the experiment, they broke up in March 2019.

Sarah has since spoken openly about how she would love to become a mum soon, and even detailed her IVF journey in the bid to have a baby back in 2018.

Sharing a photo of her IVF, she wrote: "The next chapter in my life & undoubtedly the most important... I'm beyond excited! #future #exciting #empoweredwoman #sohappy #blessed #grateful #allthesingleladies #ilovescience"

Sarah also previously opened up to Telv about suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage of twins before joining the cast of MAFS.

When it comes to her love life, it doesn’t look like Sarah has a partner at the moment.

She is spending her time enjoying time with her friends and looking after her adorable dog in Melbourne.

Did Sarah and Telv get a restraining order?

Following the breakdown of their relationship, things became sour between the pair.

Both Sarah and Telv went on to appear in court after each taking out an Apprehended Violence Order.

An AVO is an Order made by a court against someone who makes you fear for your safety. This also prevented them from speaking publicly about one another.

