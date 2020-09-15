Married at First Sight Australia season 5: Where is Sarah Roza now?

15 September 2020, 08:50

Sarah Roza from Married at First Sight Australia season 5
Sarah Roza from Married at First Sight Australia season 5. Picture: Instagram

Where is Sarah from Married at First Sight Australia now? And does she have a partner? Here's what we know...

Married At First Sight Australia season five is currently airing on E4, with viewers in the UK hooked as 11 couples look for love.

Originally airing back in 2018 in Oz, the series sees a panel of experts match singletons who then meet each other for the first time on the day of their wedding.

And one couple who hit it off on the show from the very beginning, were Sarah Roza and Telv Williams.

But two years later and things didn’t exactly work out between the pair - so where is Sarah from MAFS now? Here’s what we know…

Read More: How to watch all the Married at First Sight Australia seasons online

Where is Sarah from Married at First Sight Australia season 5 now?

Beauty specialist Sarah, 40, seemed to hit it off with machinery technician Telv, 35, from the start.

But despite the couple choosing to stay together at the end of the experiment, they broke up in March 2019.

Sarah has since spoken openly about how she would love to become a mum soon, and even detailed her IVF journey in the bid to have a baby back in 2018.

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia season five: Where are all the couples now?

Sharing a photo of her IVF, she wrote: "The next chapter in my life & undoubtedly the most important... I'm beyond excited! #future #exciting #empoweredwoman #sohappy #blessed #grateful #allthesingleladies #ilovescience"

Sarah also previously opened up to Telv about suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage of twins before joining the cast of MAFS.

When it comes to her love life, it doesn’t look like Sarah has a partner at the moment.

She is spending her time enjoying time with her friends and looking after her adorable dog in Melbourne.

Did Sarah and Telv get a restraining order?

Following the breakdown of their relationship, things became sour between the pair.

Both Sarah and Telv went on to appear in court after each taking out an Apprehended Violence Order.

An AVO is an Order made by a court against someone who makes you fear for your safety. This also prevented them from speaking publicly about one another.

Now Read: Which Married At First Sight Australia couples are still together now?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Des on ITV is based on the serial killer Dennis Nilson

Is ITV's Des based on a true story?

Des is on ITV this September

How many episodes are there of ITV crime drama Des?

David Tennant is playing serial killer Dennis Nilsen in the new ITV drama

Des cast: Who stars in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire winner Donald Fear reveals what he will spend winnings on

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire winner Donald Fear reveals what he will spend winnings on

This Morning

Dr Alex George says his 'world ended' the moment he found out brother, 19, had taken his own life

Dr Alex George says his 'world ended' the moment he found out brother, 19, had taken his own life

Trending on Heart

New rules are coming into force for restaurants and pubs from Friday

New coronavirus rule change for pubs and restaurants coming into force on Friday

News

There are places in the UK where coronavirus cases are dropping

England's 17 areas where coronavirus cases are falling including Southampton and Swindon

News

Greece and Italy are reportedly in danger of bing added to the UK quarantine list

Are Italy and mainland Greece going on the quarantine list?

News

What time should you put your child to bed? This chart may have the answer... (stock images)

Teacher shares exactly what time kids 'should be in bed' according to their age

Lifestyle

The Singapore Grip has a shocking meaning

What does The Singapore Grip mean?