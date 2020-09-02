Married at First Sight Australia season 5: What happened to Sarah Roza and Telv Williams?

With the coronavirus pandemic putting TV production on hold, E4 is currently airing season five of Married at First Sight Australia.

First airing in 2018, the series sees a cast of romantic hopefuls being matched with potential suitors based on their ideal partners.

But the catch is, the first time they meet is actually on their wedding day…

Fans of the show will know that Sarah and Telv fell for each other during the series, but what happened after the cameras stopped rolling? Here’s what we know…

What happened to Sarah Roza and Telv Williams from Married at First Sight Australia?

Beauty specialist Sarah, 40, and Machinery technician Telv, 35, looked like the perfect couple after they hit it off on their first meeting.

However, they began arguing a lot with a particularly big bust up Telv using Snapchat too much.

After being accused of overreacting, Sarah hinted the real reason behind their fight was edited put.

“Wow! You all think I was just being overly sensitive because I had my period? NO. Definitely not the case,” she said.

“I’m a strong, resilient woman and it takes a LOT to make me upset like that but of course it doesn’t make sense to you all because the real reason for the fight (which definitely wasn’t the first one we had) was completely edited out.”

Despite their disagreements, the couple did actually end up saying ‘I do’ at the end of the experiment and stayed together for a good few months.

Unfortunately for reality TV fans, the pair later broke up in March 2019 and both appeared in court after each taking out an Apprehended Violence Order.

This prevented them from speaking publicly about one another.

Where are Sarah Roza and Telv Williams from Married at First Sight Australia now?

It doesn’t look like Sarah is seeing anyone new at the moment, while Telv is in a relationship with girlfriend Katie Beever.

Last year, he also revealed he was expecting his third child with a former fling he’d dated previously.

He explained in a video: “For the people asking, YES, I’m having a baby. I was actually dating a girl last year, for a couple of months, a few months, she’s not just a random,”

“Since knowing her we’ve actually become pretty good friends. Our relationship is pretty good at the moment.”

