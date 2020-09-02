Married at First Sight Australia season 5: What happened to Jo McPharlin and Sean Donnelly?

2 September 2020, 16:26

Jo McPharlin and Sean Donnelly from Married at First Sight Australia
Jo McPharlin and Sean Donnelly from Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine/Instagram

What happened to Jo and Sean after Married at First Sight Australia season five?

**Warning: Married at First Sight Australia season 5 spoilers below.**

If you’re wondering what you can binge watch next, E4 is currently showing season five of Married at First Sight Australia.

Despite it originally airing all the way back in 2018 over in Oz, UK viewers are hooked on the drama all over again.

And one couple which is definitely bringing the drama is Jo McPharlin and Sean Donnelly.

But what happened to Jo and Sean after the show and where are they now? Here’s what we know…

Jo McPharlin split from Sean Donnelly during Married at First Sight Australia
Jo McPharlin split from Sean Donnelly during Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

What happened to Jo and Sean from Married at First Sight Australia?

Despite things starting off well, Jo, 39, and pub manager Sean, 39, broke up before the show ended.

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia season 5: What happened to Sarah Roza and Telv Williams?

They decided not to go forward with the marriage, with Sean later being linked to co-star Gabrielle Bartlett.

Gabrielle had been married to Nasser Sultan, but Sean later denied any romantic involvement with Gabrielle.

Mum-of-two Jo dramatically quit the show and fumed at the show’s experts for matching her with Sean.

She shouted: “I gave up my life, I gave up my kids. My mum gave up her job… I went into this experiment with all my walls down because I wanted it to work so badly.

“Why did you set us up? Clearly my instructions were strong. We had a big chat, you know, about what I wanted and then… this is what I got delivered.”

Where are Jo and Sean from Married at First Sight Australia season 5 now?

The pair are seemingly friendly again, with Jo later saying of the show: “I’ve had a blast – literally, I’ve had a blast – and haven’t laughed as hard for years and years. So, don’t ever think that you’re a disappointment to me.”

Sean has reportedly been spotted on Tinder, but it’s unknown whether he’s found a partner.

As for Jo, she hinted at a new relationship in January, sharing a photo with the caption: “@fashionpopboutique certainly knows how to rock date night.”

Now Read: Married at First Sight Australia season five: Where are all the couples now?

