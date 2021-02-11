Martin Lewis accidentally 'swears' during This Morning segment on fraud

11 February 2021, 15:26 | Updated: 11 February 2021, 15:30

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Money expert Martin Lewis appeared to accidentally let slip a swear word during an impassioned rant about online fraudsters.

Things got a little awkward on This Morning today after Martin Lewis appeared to accidentally let out a swear word during a segment on online fraud.

He was answering a question from a viewer called Dawn who worried that she had been scammed out of £100 while trying to renew her driving license.

She said: "Have I been scammed? I renewed my driving licence. When I got to the payments section it took me to another site where I paid £14 but instead they took £93.

The awkward mishap happened on today's show
The awkward mishap happened on today's show. Picture: ITV

"I contacted the DVLA and they told me it's nothing to do with them. I'm over 70 years old and I feel like I'm being scammed.

Responding to her query, Martin said: "I call these sites shyster sites. They are quasi-legal".

He then explained that they pay to be at the top of search engines, and that they process things like driving license for a very high price.

Martin told her: "Have you been scammed? Legally, probably not. Morally? Certainly, in my view.

Phil and Holly were seen getting the giggles
Phil and Holly were seen getting the giggles. Picture: ITV

It was then when a swear word appeared to accidentally slip out, after he tried to say 'sites' and 'shysters' at the same time.

He continued: "I think these s***es are outrageous. That's why I call them shysters. Quasi-legal. That's not a swear word there so we're fine."

Phillip Schofield was heard wondering about needing to apologise, and laughed as he said: "No, don't worry. Roll it back."

