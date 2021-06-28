Who is Marvin from Too Hot To Handle? Age, job, TikTok and Instagram revealed

Your need-to-know on Too Hot To Handle's Marvin. Picture: Instagram/Marvin Anthony

Too Hot To Handle's Marvin Anthony: how old is he, what does he do for a job, and is he on Instagram and TikTok?

The second season of Too Hot To Handle is in full swing, with the last batch of episodes due to drop on Netflix this Wednesday.

The second instalment of the show has been just as good as we knew it would be, and we can't wait to see which of the contestants manage to make it to the final and scoop a part of the prize money.

If you aren't familiar with the rules of the show, it sees a group of singletons get together in a villa - but they aren't allowed to kiss, have sex, or get intimate in any way.

If they break the rules, they risk losing huge chunks from the £100,000 prize money.

One of the contestants taking part is Marvin - here's your need-to-know on him.

Marvin is one of the contestants on Too Hot To Handle season two. Picture: Netflix

Who is Marvin Anthony? What's his age and job?

Marvin, 26, is a model from Paris, France. He has worked with companies including Puma and Boss as a model, and he also plays basketball.

What's Marvin Anthony's Instagram name?

You can follow Marvin on Instagram @marvin.anthony_.

Is Marvin Anthony on TikTok?

He is! You can follow him on TikTok @marvin.anthony_.



When are the next episodes of Too Hot To Handle on Netflix?

The final six episodes of the show will drop on the Netflix on Wednesday, June 30.

There are 10 episodes in total in series two.