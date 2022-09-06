Exclusive

Amanda Holden hints she's Scissors in the Masked Dancer 2022

Is Amanda Holden in The Masked Dancer 2022? The Heart Breakfast Show presenter has dropped some major hints...

The Masked Dancer is back on our screens and better than ever.

This time around a new bunch of weird and wonderful characters are taking to the stage in a bid to impress judges Oti Mabuse, Peter Crouch, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross.

But one costume that has been causing a lot of debate is Scissors, who performed for the first time last week.

While guesses include Pussycat Doll star Kimberly Wyatt and our showbiz queen Ashley Roberts, now Heart Breakfast’s Amanda Holden has hinted she could be behind the mask.

Could our very own Amanda Holden be behind The Masked Dancer's Scissors? Picture: Instagram

Ashley said to her on the show: “There are a few little clues going around, one which is a bowl of cereal which some have hinted might be linked to the Breakfast Show.

“Amanda, scissors as well, didn’t you do a show called Cutting it?”

Amanda then cheekily replied: “I was in a drama called Cutting It and the rumours are that it's me.

“I couldn't possibly say could I, apparently this person has been on tour and lots of other things.”

She added: “I love it, I love the guessing game, stay tuned sister.”

During the clues VT, the character could be seen writing ‘Scissors’ on a mirror with red lipstick alongside a smiley face.

Scissors performed on The Masked Dancer. Picture: ITV

Jonathan noted: “Writing on the mirror is something they do on Drag Race,” which could be a huge hint as we know that Amanda has appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race before.

Scissors then said: “Scissors are considered to be sharp,” and Davina added: “Somebody quite cutting.”

Another clue could be when she said: “I’ve certainly done my fair share of touring. When I told people I was coming on the Masked Singer, they said ‘can you handle a talent show’".

Could this be pointing to Amanda’s job as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent?

Well, the judges guessed the likes of Cat Deeley, Emma Stone, Maya Jama, Emily Blunt and Anne Robinson.

But viewers are convinced it’s Amanda, with one writing: “I think scissors could be Amanda Holden.”

“Could Scissors be @AmandaHolden ? she was in a show called Cutting it. Also she was a judge of talent show,” said another.