Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Dancer UK 2022?

7 September 2022, 13:36

Who has left The Masked Dancer 2022 so far? Here's all the celebrities so far...

The Masked Dancer is back on our screens and better than ever, with a brand new bunch of celebrities joining the line up.

The second series will see 13 celebrities are taking to the dance floor to impress judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse and Peter Crouch with their moves.

But who has left The Masked Dancer 2022 so far? Her’s what we know…

Who has left The Masked Dancer 2022?

Jesse Metcalfe as Astronaut

Jesse Matcalfe was revealed on the first episode of The Masked Dancer
Jesse Matcalfe was revealed on the first episode of The Masked Dancer. Picture: ITV

Jesse Metcalfe was the first person to be unmasked on The Masked Dancer.

The Desperate Housewives star shocked viewers when he was revealed to be Astronaut.

43-year-old Jesse is best known for playing John Rowland in the iconic US series, as well as starring in John Tucker Must Die, Dallas, Smallville and Chesapeake Shores.

After he took his mask off, Jesse said: "I thought it would be fun because dance is something that really intimidates me so it's a fear that I wanted to face.

"This has been unbelievable, it's one of the most zany things I've ever done in my career. I've thoroughly enjoyed myself."

The clues dropped before he was revealed include the Solis on his monitor as a reference to Gabby Solis, his character's love interest on Desperate Housewives, played by Eva Longoria.

The ‘cow jumped over the moon’ was a reference to the calf in Metcalfe, while Astronaut also said it wasn't the first time he's had a ‘mark’ on his head, referring to his role in John Tucker Must Die.

