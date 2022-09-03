Who is Scissors on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Who is Scissors on The Masked Singer and what clues have we been given?

The Masked Dancer is finally back on our screens with a brand new series.

And this time around 13 acts attempted to impress the judges with their dance routines while hidden behind their elaborate costumes.

It’s then the panellists’ job to try to guess which celebrity is hiding behind the disguises, such as Pig, Pearly King and Sea Slug.

But who is Scissors on The Masked Dancer? Find out all the clues…

Who is Scissors?

We don’t know who is behind the Scissors mask, but the outfit could be a clue in itself.

The disguise is an entirely reflective and metallic suit with the head being a yellow scissor handle where the celebrity’s eyes are.

Meanwhile, Davina McCall said The Masked Dancer is a lot tougher than sister show The Masked Singer.

She said: “I’ve spent several weeks trying to work out whether some of the characters are male or female.”

Jonathan Ross added: “It is hard in that you don’t have an example of what is natural to them but in some ways I think it’s got easier as we know to pay so much more attention to the clues.”

Host Joel Dommett added: “I think we’ve gone full ham for weirdness!

“It’s definitely harder but there’s so many more clues. There’s so many more games that we play now to help with the guessing, with extra clues up for grabs.

“It’s just the way that some people can move in these costumes.

"To move like that outside of the costumes would be a feat, but the fact that they’re doing it with a massive head on is bizarre.”

Who is the host of The Masked Dancer?

Joel Dommett has returned to host the show.

Who are the Masked Dancer judges?

The Masked Singer judges Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall will be returning for season two of the dancing version of the show, while Oti Mabuse and Peter Crouch are also on the panel.

Who are the other Masked Dancer contestants?

