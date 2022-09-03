Who is Scissors on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

3 September 2022, 17:30

The Masked Dancer Scissors clues revealed
The Masked Dancer Scissors clues revealed. Picture: ITV

Who is Scissors on The Masked Singer and what clues have we been given?

The Masked Dancer is finally back on our screens with a brand new series.

And this time around 13 acts attempted to impress the judges with their dance routines while hidden behind their elaborate costumes.

It’s then the panellists’ job to try to guess which celebrity is hiding behind the disguises, such as Pig, Pearly King and Sea Slug.

But who is Scissors on The Masked Dancer? Find out all the clues…

The Masked Dancer is back on ITV
The Masked Dancer is back on ITV. Picture: ITV

Who is Scissors?

We don’t know who is behind the Scissors mask, but the outfit could be a clue in itself.

The disguise is an entirely reflective and metallic suit with the head being a yellow scissor handle where the celebrity’s eyes are.

Meanwhile, Davina McCall said The Masked Dancer is a lot tougher than sister show The Masked Singer.

She said: “I’ve spent several weeks trying to work out whether some of the characters are male or female.”

The Masked Dancer new series details revealed
The Masked Dancer new series details revealed. Picture: ITV

Jonathan Ross added: “It is hard in that you don’t have an example of what is natural to them but in some ways I think it’s got easier as we know to pay so much more attention to the clues.”

Host Joel Dommett added: “I think we’ve gone full ham for weirdness!

“It’s definitely harder but there’s so many more clues. There’s so many more games that we play now to help with the guessing, with extra clues up for grabs.

“It’s just the way that some people can move in these costumes.

"To move like that outside of the costumes would be a feat, but the fact that they’re doing it with a massive head on is bizarre.”

Who is Scissors on The Masked Singer?
Who is Scissors on The Masked Singer? Picture: ITV

Who is the host of The Masked Dancer?

Joel Dommett has returned to host the show.

Who are the Masked Dancer judges?

The Masked Singer judges Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall will be returning for season two of the dancing version of the show, while Oti Mabuse and Peter Crouch are also on the panel.

Who are the other Masked Dancer contestants?

The full list of contestants is below:

  • Odd Socks
  • Pillar and post
  • Onomatopoeia
  • Tomato Sauce
  • Prawn Cocktail
  • Sea Slug
  • Candlestick
  • Astronaut
  • Pearly King
  • Pig
  • Cactus

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Pillar and Post are the first ever duo on the Masked Dancer

Who are Pillar and Post on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed
Onomatopoeia on The Masked Singer

Who is Onomatopoeia on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Tomato Sauce is a disguise on The Masked Singer

Who is Tomato Sauce on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Odd Socks on The Masked Dancer

Who is Odd socks on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Candlestick is competing to win The Masked Dancer

Who is Candlestick on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Trending on Heart

Here's what we know about the Pig on The Masked Dancer

Who is Pig on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Cactus is hoping to win The Masked Dancer

Who is Cactus on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Pearly King has joined the Masked Dancer line up

Who is Pearly King on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Who is Astronaut on The Masked Dancer?

Who is Astronaut on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Sea Slug is competing on The Masked Dancer

Who is Sea Slug on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Prawn Cocktail is a contestant on The Masked Dancer

Who is Prawn Cocktail on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Married at First Sight UK is not on over the weekend

Why is Married at First Sight UK not on tonight?

April was accused of cheating on George in MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK: Inside cheating scandal as April accused of kissing someone else
Idris Elba teases Luther film details as he reveals filming has finished

Idris Elba teases Luther film details as he reveals filming has finished

This Golden Retriever Experience looks incredible

There's a golden retriever experience in the UK that lets you play with 30 dogs

Lifestyle

Pierce Brosnan has shared a beautiful message about his wife

Pierce Brosnan's incredible response after friends 'offered wife weight loss surgery'

Celebrities

Sean was shocked to find his lookalike in a swimming pool in Las Vegas

Man randomly meets his doppelgänger while on holiday

Lifestyle

Pjay Finch and Jess Potter were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Pjay Finch and Jess Potter now?

A study has found that Scorpios are the best drivers, but do you agree?

Scorpios are the best drivers, study finds

Lifestyle

Chanita and Jordan Emmett-Connelly are matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Chanita and Jordan Emmett-Connelly now?