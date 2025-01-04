Who is Pegasus on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

4 January 2025, 18:30

Who is Pegasus on the Masked Singer?
Who is Pegasus on the Masked Singer? Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Who is Pegasus? Here's everything you need to know about The Masked Singer star's identity, from clues to guesses and theories.

The Masked Singer 2025 character Pegasus has left everyone scratching their heads as they attempt to work out which celebrity is hiding behind the mask.

The hit show, hosted by Joel Dommett and judged by Maya Jama, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan, returned on Saturday, January 4, with new characters including Bush, Snail, Bear, King Fisher and plenty more - including Pegasus.

But who is Pegasus on The Masked Singer? Well, as the weeks go by we'll be given more and more clues to help us work out which star is hiding behind the mask - and of course their singing voice should help us out.

From clues to guesses, here's everything we know about who Pegasus really is on The Masked Singer.

Who is hiding behind the mask of Pegasus?
Who is hiding behind the mask of Pegasus? Picture: ITV

Who is Pegasus on the Masked Singer?

The true identity of Pegasus on The Masked Singer will not be revealed until they are voted off the show, a decision which is made by the judging panel.

Once Davina, Mo, Maya and Jonathan decide their time is up on the show, they will take their mask off and reveal who they are.

What clues has Pegasus given on the Masked Singer?

At the moment, we don't have many clues as to who Pegasus really is as the hints are dropped during the episodes. However, the character being portrayed by the celebrity is often a clue into who they could be, and fans are already guessing!

Who do people think Pegasus is on The Masked Singer?

We won't get to see who the judges think Pegasus is until the first episode of the show, but until then there are a lot of fan guesses going around!

Some people think it could be Tulisa, others think Alexandra Burke and even Mary Berry's name has been thrown around.

