Who is Matthew 'Jesus' Smith and why did he quit Too Hot To Handle?

22 April 2020, 12:23 | Updated: 22 April 2020, 12:25

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Too Hot To Handle's Matthew has been likened to Jesus and even once played him in a film - here's your need-to-know on the actor and model.

If you haven't binged every single episode of Too Hot To Handle already, it's about to become your new Netflix obsession.

Read more: Who is Francesca Farago and did the Too Hot To Handle contestant date Diplo?

The dating show is a bit like Love Island, but with a twist - 10 singletons head to a villa to find love, but they aren't allowed to kiss or have sex.

View this post on Instagram

I’d rather be respected than desired.

A post shared by Too Hot To Handle - Matthew✨ (@matthewstephensmith) on

If they break the rules, they risk slashing the $100,000 prize money.

Read more: When was Netflix's Too Hot To Handle filmed?

One of the contestants looking for love is Jesus-lookalike Matthew Smith - here's your need-to-know on the actor and model.

View this post on Instagram

🙏🏼

A post shared by Too Hot To Handle - Matthew✨ (@matthewstephensmith) on

Who is Matthew Smith? What's his age and background?

Matthew, 29, is an American actor, writer and model. He has appeared in shows such as New Girl.

He is also COO of multimedia company Dream Katchers Enterprise.

Why did Matthew quit Too Hot To Handle?

Poor old Matthew failed to find love on the show, and opted to leave of his own accord a few episodes in.

According to Elle, Matthew decided to leave after realising "he'd learned enough from the process".

Was Matthew Smith on America's Next Top Model?

Matthew came in 10th place in the 2014 series of the show, and looked completely different with only a small amount of stubble and a shorter hair cut.

Matthew appeared on ANTM in 2014
Matthew appeared on ANTM in 2014. Picture: Top Model

Did Matthew Smith play Jesus in a film?

Matthew really did play Jesus in a film called The Commissioning, meaning his nickname is spot on.

Is Matthew 'Jesus' Smith on Instagram?

He is indeed! You can follow him on Instagram @matthewstephensmith.

Read more: How to follow the Too Hot To Handle cast on Instagram: full list of handles

How can I watch Too Hot To Handle?

Too Hot To Handle is available to stream on Netflix now.

NOW READ:

Will there be a season two of Netflix's Too Hot To Handle and can you apply to go on?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Too Hot To Handle's Matthew Smith has been on TV before

Too Hot To Handle's Matthew 'Jesus' Smith is unrecognisable on America's Next Top Model
The Too Hot To Handle narrator is Desiree Burch

Who is the Too Hot To Handle narrator?

The Tapper family star on Gogglebox together

Gogglebox's Amy Tapper credits dad Jonathan's three stone weight loss for coronavirus recovery

Celebrities

Our Girl fans are convinced Elvis isn't dead

Is Elvis still alive in Our Girl? Theories and conspiracies

EastEnders viewers noticed Kat missing from EastEnders

Where is Kat in EastEnders? And was actress Jessie Wallace suspended from the soap?

Trending on Heart

Split families will feel the pressure of the lockdown

Separated couples who exploit lockdown rules to stop parents seeing children could face court action

Lifestyle

Michael Sheen was very convincing as Chris Tarrant

Fia Tarrant's son mistakes Quiz star Michael Sheen for grandad Chris... and actor is thrilled

Celebrities

You can create the look at home

A hair stylist has revealed exactly how to get salon curls using toilet roll tubes

Beauty

Stanley Tucci made the perfect Negroni

Fans go wild as Stanley Tucci makes perfect Negroni in 'sexiest video ever'

Celebrities

Where is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins set?

Where is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins set?