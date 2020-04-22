Who is Matthew 'Jesus' Smith and why did he quit Too Hot To Handle?

By Polly Foreman

Too Hot To Handle's Matthew has been likened to Jesus and even once played him in a film - here's your need-to-know on the actor and model.

If you haven't binged every single episode of Too Hot To Handle already, it's about to become your new Netflix obsession.

The dating show is a bit like Love Island, but with a twist - 10 singletons head to a villa to find love, but they aren't allowed to kiss or have sex.

If they break the rules, they risk slashing the $100,000 prize money.

One of the contestants looking for love is Jesus-lookalike Matthew Smith - here's your need-to-know on the actor and model.

Who is Matthew Smith? What's his age and background?

Matthew, 29, is an American actor, writer and model. He has appeared in shows such as New Girl.

He is also COO of multimedia company Dream Katchers Enterprise.

Why did Matthew quit Too Hot To Handle?

Poor old Matthew failed to find love on the show, and opted to leave of his own accord a few episodes in.

According to Elle, Matthew decided to leave after realising "he'd learned enough from the process".

Was Matthew Smith on America's Next Top Model?

Matthew came in 10th place in the 2014 series of the show, and looked completely different with only a small amount of stubble and a shorter hair cut.

Matthew appeared on ANTM in 2014. Picture: Top Model

Did Matthew Smith play Jesus in a film?

Matthew really did play Jesus in a film called The Commissioning, meaning his nickname is spot on.

Is Matthew 'Jesus' Smith on Instagram?

He is indeed! You can follow him on Instagram @matthewstephensmith.

How can I watch Too Hot To Handle?

Too Hot To Handle is available to stream on Netflix now.

