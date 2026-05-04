May Bank holiday Monday TV schedule - shows and movies you need to watch
4 May 2026, 08:00
Get comfy, because here are all the movies, series and specials on TV to keep you entertained this early May bank holiday Monday.
Listen to this article
If you’re planning on spending your entire May bank holiday binge-watching addictive shows and TV specials on the sofa, then you’re in luck.
There’s something for everyone this extra day off, with plenty of channels lining up family favourites and must-see movies for the first bonus day of the month.
We’ve taken the hard work out of planning your lazy break with a list of all the unmissable series, shows and films lined up for Monday 4th May 2026.
So here are the best bits scheduled for the early May bank holiday, from grown-up blockbusters including The Martian to David Attenborough epics and kids films like Rio and Kung Fu Panda 2.
BBC One
- 2pm - Dinosaurs: The Final Day with David Attenborough
- 3.30pm - Escape to the Country
- 4.30pm - Bridge of Lies
- 5.15pm - Pointless
- 6.30pm - The One Show
- 7pm - The Marvellous
- 7.30pm - EastEnders
- 8pm - Masterchef
- 9pm - Mint
- 10.30pm - Have I Got News For You
- 11pm - Making Life on Earth: Attenborough's Greatest Adventure
BBC Two
- 9am - The Titfield Thunderbolt
- 10.20am - Whisky Galore!
- 1pm - Snooker: The World Championship
- 4pm - The Best Dishes Ever
- 4.30pm - Antiques Roadshow
- 5.15pm - Flog It!
- 6pm - Richard Osman's House of Games
- 6.30pm - Great Korean Railway Journeys
- 7pm - Snooker: The World Championship
- 10pm - The Great Escaper
- 11.30pm - Mud
ITV1
- 2pm - Around the World in 80 Days
- 4.25pm - Celebrity Lingo
- 4.55pm - Tipping Point: Lucky Stars
- 6.30pm - The Chase Celebrity Special
- 7.30pm - How to Clean Up for Cash
- 8pm - Emmerdale
- 8.30pm - Coronation Street
- 9pm - Secret Service
- 10.15pm - Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Channel 4
- 10.25am - Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Highlights
- 11.55am - The Kid Who Would Be King
- 2.10pm - Countdown
- 3pm - A Place in the Sun
- 4pm - Escape to Florida
- 5pm - Chateau DIY
- 6pm - Sun, Sea and Selling Houses
- 7.30pm - Kirstie and Phil's Love It or List It: Brilliant Builds
- 8pm - The Dog House
- 9pm - Virgin Island
- 10pm - Love Cheats
- 11.05pm - Super Surgeons: A Chance at Life
Channel 5
- 11.30am - Storm & Alexis
- 12.50pm - Matt Allwright
- 2pm - Vanessa
- 3pm - Castle
- 3.55pm - Castle
- 5pm - Lost on Safari with Jane McDonald
- 6.05pm - Susan Calman's Grand Day Out
- 7pm - Motorway Cops: Catching Britain's Speeders
- 8pm - Police Interceptors
- 9pm - Number One Fan
- 10pm - Police: Night Shift 999
- 11.05pm - Traffic Cops
ITV2
- 10.20am - Rio
- 12.15pm - Ant & Dec's Limitless Win
- 1.15pm - Celebrity Catchphrase
- 2.15pm - Wheel of Fortune
- 3.15pm - The Only Way Is Essex
- 4.15pm - Kung Fu Panda 2
- 6pm - Celebrity Catchphrase
- 7pm - Wheel of Fortune
- 8pm - The 1% Club
- 9pm - The Only Way Is Essex
ITV3
- 1.30pm - Midsomer Murders
- 3.30pm - Classic Emmerdale
- 4.05pm - Classic Emmerdale
- 4.40pm - Classic Coronation Street
- 5.15pm - Classic Coronation Street
- 5.50pm - Heartbeat
- 6.55pm - Heartbeat
- 8pm - Midsomer Murders
- 10pm - DCI Banks
- 11pm - DCI Banks
E4
- 10am - Married at First Sight Australia
- 11.30am - First Dates
- 12.30pm - Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares USA
- 1.30pm - The Simpsons
- 2pm - The Simpsons
- 2.30pm - Modern Family
- 3pm - Modern Family
- 3.30pm - Married at First Sight Australia
- 5pm - First Dates
- 6pm - The Simpsons
- 6.30pm - The Simpsons
- 7pm - Hollyoaks
- 7.30pm - Married at First Sight Australia
- 9pm - Celebs Go Dating
- 10pm - Made In Chelsea
- 11.05pm - Gogglebox
Film 4
- 11am - Spartacus
- 2.45pm - Sink the Bismarck!
- 4.45pm - Tooth Fairy
- 6.50pm - Central Intelligence
- 9pm - The Martian
- 11.50pm - Attack the Block
READ MORE: What's the weather forecast for the May Bank holiday 2026?