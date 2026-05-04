May Bank holiday Monday TV schedule - shows and movies you need to watch

4 May 2026, 08:00

There's something for everyone this early May bank holiday Monday.
There's something for everyone this early May bank holiday Monday. Picture: 20th Century Fox

By Claire Blackmore

Get comfy, because here are all the movies, series and specials on TV to keep you entertained this early May bank holiday Monday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you’re planning on spending your entire May bank holiday binge-watching addictive shows and TV specials on the sofa, then you’re in luck.

There’s something for everyone this extra day off, with plenty of channels lining up family favourites and must-see movies for the first bonus day of the month.

We’ve taken the hard work out of planning your lazy break with a list of all the unmissable series, shows and films lined up for Monday 4th May 2026.

So here are the best bits scheduled for the early May bank holiday, from grown-up blockbusters including The Martian to David Attenborough epics and kids films like Rio and Kung Fu Panda 2.

David Attenborough fans are in for a treat on bank holiday Monday.
David Attenborough fans are in for a treat on bank holiday Monday. Picture: BBC

BBC One

  • 2pm - Dinosaurs: The Final Day with David Attenborough
  • 3.30pm - Escape to the Country
  • 4.30pm - Bridge of Lies
  • 5.15pm - Pointless
  • 6.30pm - The One Show
  • 7pm - The Marvellous
  • 7.30pm - EastEnders
  • 8pm - Masterchef
  • 9pm - Mint
  • 10.30pm - Have I Got News For You
  • 11pm - Making Life on Earth: Attenborough's Greatest Adventure

BBC Two

  • 9am - The Titfield Thunderbolt
  • 10.20am - Whisky Galore!
  • 1pm - Snooker: The World Championship
  • 4pm - The Best Dishes Ever
  • 4.30pm - Antiques Roadshow
  • 5.15pm - Flog It!
  • 6pm - Richard Osman's House of Games
  • 6.30pm - Great Korean Railway Journeys
  • 7pm - Snooker: The World Championship
  • 10pm - The Great Escaper
  • 11.30pm - Mud
Joe Cornish’s fantasy-adventure film The Kid Who Would Be King screens on Channel 4.
Joe Cornish’s fantasy-adventure film The Kid Who Would Be King screens on Channel 4. Picture: 20th Century Fox

ITV1

  • 2pm - Around the World in 80 Days
  • 4.25pm - Celebrity Lingo
  • 4.55pm - Tipping Point: Lucky Stars
  • 6.30pm - The Chase Celebrity Special
  • 7.30pm - How to Clean Up for Cash
  • 8pm - Emmerdale
  • 8.30pm - Coronation Street
  • 9pm - Secret Service
  • 10.15pm - Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Channel 4

  • 10.25am - Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Highlights
  • 11.55am - The Kid Who Would Be King
  • 2.10pm - Countdown
  • 3pm - A Place in the Sun
  • 4pm - Escape to Florida
  • 5pm - Chateau DIY
  • 6pm - Sun, Sea and Selling Houses
  • 7.30pm - Kirstie and Phil's Love It or List It: Brilliant Builds
  • 8pm - The Dog House
  • 9pm - Virgin Island
  • 10pm - Love Cheats
  • 11.05pm - Super Surgeons: A Chance at Life
Fun family adventure flick Rio airs at 10.20am on ITV2.
Fun family adventure flick Rio airs at 10.20am on ITV2. Picture: 20th Century Fox

Channel 5

  • 11.30am - Storm & Alexis
  • 12.50pm - Matt Allwright
  • 2pm - Vanessa
  • 3pm - Castle
  • 3.55pm - Castle
  • 5pm - Lost on Safari with Jane McDonald
  • 6.05pm - Susan Calman's Grand Day Out
  • 7pm - Motorway Cops: Catching Britain's Speeders
  • 8pm - Police Interceptors
  • 9pm - Number One Fan
  • 10pm - Police: Night Shift 999
  • 11.05pm - Traffic Cops

ITV2

  • 10.20am - Rio
  • 12.15pm - Ant & Dec's Limitless Win
  • 1.15pm - Celebrity Catchphrase
  • 2.15pm - Wheel of Fortune
  • 3.15pm - The Only Way Is Essex
  • 4.15pm - Kung Fu Panda 2
  • 6pm - Celebrity Catchphrase
  • 7pm - Wheel of Fortune
  • 8pm - The 1% Club
  • 9pm - The Only Way Is Essex
The brand new series of Celebs Go Dating kicks off on bank holiday Monday.
The brand new series of Celebs Go Dating kicks off on bank holiday Monday. Picture: Channel 4

ITV3

  • 1.30pm - Midsomer Murders
  • 3.30pm - Classic Emmerdale
  • 4.05pm - Classic Emmerdale
  • 4.40pm - Classic Coronation Street
  • 5.15pm - Classic Coronation Street
  • 5.50pm - Heartbeat
  • 6.55pm - Heartbeat
  • 8pm - Midsomer Murders
  • 10pm - DCI Banks
  • 11pm - DCI Banks

E4

  • 10am - Married at First Sight Australia
  • 11.30am - First Dates
  • 12.30pm - Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares USA
  • 1.30pm - The Simpsons
  • 2pm - The Simpsons
  • 2.30pm - Modern Family
  • 3pm - Modern Family
  • 3.30pm - Married at First Sight Australia
  • 5pm - First Dates
  • 6pm - The Simpsons
  • 6.30pm - The Simpsons
  • 7pm - Hollyoaks
  • 7.30pm - Married at First Sight Australia
  • 9pm - Celebs Go Dating
  • 10pm - Made In Chelsea
  • 11.05pm - Gogglebox

Film 4

  • 11am - Spartacus
  • 2.45pm - Sink the Bismarck!
  • 4.45pm - Tooth Fairy
  • 6.50pm - Central Intelligence
  • 9pm - The Martian
  • 11.50pm - Attack the Block

READ MORE: What's the weather forecast for the May Bank holiday 2026?

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

S Club 7's Jon Lee is heading back to EastEnders almost three decades after his original appearance on the long-running series.

S Club 7's Jon Lee to return to his 'onscreen family' in surprising career backtrack

Zach Braff has confirmed season 2 of Scrubs

Scrubs star Zach Braff confirms season 2 news fans were desperate for

Lisa Kudrow has surprised fans by revealing just how much money she and her Friends co-stars are still earning decades after the sitcom ended.

The Friends cast still make an astonishing amount of money per episode

Ant and Dec have addressed the fallout from the turbulent I’m A Celebrity live final

Ant and Dec finally respond to chaotic 'I'm A Celeb' live final and 'car park confrontation'
Bobby Norris has opened up about his dramatic transformation, revealing the truth behind his recent facelift (pictured, right)

Bobby Norris before and after pictures as he confirms real reason behind surgery

Ashley Roberts opened up about her experience at the chaotic I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! live final, on Heart Breakfast this morning (April 27).

Ashley Roberts reflects on tense I'm a Celeb final: "I was angry and disappointed"

Trending on Heart

B&Q, Wickes and other DIY shops are changing their opening hours for the bank holiday weekend

What are the May Bank Holiday opening hours for B&Q, Wickes, Homebase and Screwfix?

Lifestyle

Supermarkets are changing their opening hours for the bank holiday weekend

May Bank holiday supermarket opening times for Tesco, Aldi, Sainsbury's, Asda and more

Lifestyle

Nicky Byrne has shared a proud family moment with fans, marking a special milestone for his daughter, Gia.

Westlife's Nicky Byrne shares rare snap of his daughter, 12, as they celebrate "proud" milestone
MAFS Australia star Alissa Fay has been called out for diva behaviour

MAFS Australia bride Alissa called out for 'diva demands' by TV show producers

Married at First Sight

Taylor Swift briefly sent fans into a frenzy after posting, and then swiftly removing, a mysterious 48-hour countdown from her official website.

Taylor Swift fans come up with bizarre theory about deleted countdown clock post

According to Victoria, Harper has already developed a strong appreciation for fashion, and a particular interest in her mother’s past stage wardrobe.

Victoria Beckham reveals the one thing she won't let daughter Harper have

David has hit boiling point after watching some unaired footage.

MAFS Australia's David takes savage swipe at Alissa after car crash Homestays visit

Married at First Sight

Stella and Filip's relationship has progressed since leaving the experiment.

MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip share huge new relationship milestone months after experiment

Married at First Sight

Tensions are at an all-time high for the former 'power couple'.

MAFS Australia's Scott exposes Gia's 'toxic' off-camera insults that left him 'broken'

Married at First Sight

Sam has accused his ex-husband of sabotaging their marriage.

MAFS Australia’s Sam shares sad reason behind split from Chris that wasn't aired on TV

Married at First Sight

Emily Blunt is one of Hollywood's most successful and famous stars

Emily Blunt facts: Age, height, husband children and movie roles revealed

Danny opened up about the bombshell moment Bec declared her love.

MAFS Australia’s Danny reveals how he really felt when Bec dropped 'I love you' bombshell

Married at First Sight

MAFS Scott couldn't resist another dig at his Home Stays row with ex-wife Gia

MAFS groom Scott makes fresh dig at ex-wife Gia following Home Stays drama

Married at First Sight

The May Bank Holiday weather forecast has been made by weather experts

What's the weather forecast for the May Bank holiday 2026?

Weather

MAFS Scott and Gia got matching tattoos during the 2026 experiment

MAFS Australia's Scott admits 'we all make mistakes' as he removes final traces of ex-wife Gia

Married at First Sight

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz are confirming their engagement to close friends and family

Harry Styles's extravagant engagement ring details for fiancée Zoe Kravitz revealed