May Bank holiday Monday TV schedule - shows and movies you need to watch

There's something for everyone this early May bank holiday Monday. Picture: 20th Century Fox

By Claire Blackmore

Get comfy, because here are all the movies, series and specials on TV to keep you entertained this early May bank holiday Monday.

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If you’re planning on spending your entire May bank holiday binge-watching addictive shows and TV specials on the sofa, then you’re in luck.

There’s something for everyone this extra day off, with plenty of channels lining up family favourites and must-see movies for the first bonus day of the month.

We’ve taken the hard work out of planning your lazy break with a list of all the unmissable series, shows and films lined up for Monday 4th May 2026.

So here are the best bits scheduled for the early May bank holiday, from grown-up blockbusters including The Martian to David Attenborough epics and kids films like Rio and Kung Fu Panda 2.

David Attenborough fans are in for a treat on bank holiday Monday. Picture: BBC

BBC One

2pm - Dinosaurs: The Final Day with David Attenborough

3.30pm - Escape to the Country

4.30pm - Bridge of Lies

5.15pm - Pointless

6.30pm - The One Show

7pm - The Marvellous

7.30pm - EastEnders

8pm - Masterchef

9pm - Mint

10.30pm - Have I Got News For You

11pm - Making Life on Earth: Attenborough's Greatest Adventure

BBC Two

9am - The Titfield Thunderbolt

10.20am - Whisky Galore!

1pm - Snooker: The World Championship

4pm - The Best Dishes Ever

4.30pm - Antiques Roadshow

5.15pm - Flog It!

6pm - Richard Osman's House of Games

6.30pm - Great Korean Railway Journeys

7pm - Snooker: The World Championship

10pm - The Great Escaper

11.30pm - Mud

Joe Cornish’s fantasy-adventure film The Kid Who Would Be King screens on Channel 4. Picture: 20th Century Fox

ITV1

2pm - Around the World in 80 Days

4.25pm - Celebrity Lingo

4.55pm - Tipping Point: Lucky Stars

6.30pm - The Chase Celebrity Special

7.30pm - How to Clean Up for Cash

8pm - Emmerdale

8.30pm - Coronation Street

9pm - Secret Service

10.15pm - Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Channel 4

10.25am - Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Highlights

11.55am - The Kid Who Would Be King

2.10pm - Countdown

3pm - A Place in the Sun

4pm - Escape to Florida

5pm - Chateau DIY

6pm - Sun, Sea and Selling Houses

7.30pm - Kirstie and Phil's Love It or List It: Brilliant Builds

8pm - The Dog House

9pm - Virgin Island

10pm - Love Cheats

11.05pm - Super Surgeons: A Chance at Life

Fun family adventure flick Rio airs at 10.20am on ITV2. Picture: 20th Century Fox

Channel 5

11.30am - Storm & Alexis

12.50pm - Matt Allwright

2pm - Vanessa

3pm - Castle

3.55pm - Castle

5pm - Lost on Safari with Jane McDonald

6.05pm - Susan Calman's Grand Day Out

7pm - Motorway Cops: Catching Britain's Speeders

8pm - Police Interceptors

9pm - Number One Fan

10pm - Police: Night Shift 999

11.05pm - Traffic Cops

ITV2

10.20am - Rio

12.15pm - Ant & Dec's Limitless Win

1.15pm - Celebrity Catchphrase

2.15pm - Wheel of Fortune

3.15pm - The Only Way Is Essex

4.15pm - Kung Fu Panda 2

6pm - Celebrity Catchphrase

7pm - Wheel of Fortune

8pm - The 1% Club

9pm - The Only Way Is Essex

The brand new series of Celebs Go Dating kicks off on bank holiday Monday. Picture: Channel 4

ITV3

1.30pm - Midsomer Murders

3.30pm - Classic Emmerdale

4.05pm - Classic Emmerdale

4.40pm - Classic Coronation Street

5.15pm - Classic Coronation Street

5.50pm - Heartbeat

6.55pm - Heartbeat

8pm - Midsomer Murders

10pm - DCI Banks

11pm - DCI Banks

E4

10am - Married at First Sight Australia

11.30am - First Dates

12.30pm - Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares USA

1.30pm - The Simpsons

2pm - The Simpsons

2.30pm - Modern Family

3pm - Modern Family

3.30pm - Married at First Sight Australia

5pm - First Dates

6pm - The Simpsons

6.30pm - The Simpsons

7pm - Hollyoaks

7.30pm - Married at First Sight Australia

9pm - Celebs Go Dating

10pm - Made In Chelsea

11.05pm - Gogglebox

Film 4

11am - Spartacus

2.45pm - Sink the Bismarck!

4.45pm - Tooth Fairy

6.50pm - Central Intelligence

9pm - The Martian

11.50pm - Attack the Block

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