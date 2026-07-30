Michael Owen embarrasses his daughter in first look at family documentary

Former England footballer Michael Owen is opening the doors to his family life in a brand-new Prime Video documentary. Picture: Amazon Prime

By Giorgina Hamilton

Inside the former England striker’s life away from football, as cameras follow his family, racehorse yard and new sporting passion in fresh reality TV documentary.

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Former England footballer Michael Owen is opening the doors to his family life in a brand-new documentary, giving viewers unprecedented access to the household behind one of Britain's best-known sporting names.

Prime Video has released the first trailer for Meet the Owens, a six-part documentary series following Michael, his wife Louise and their four children as they balance family life with the demands of running a successful horse racing business.

The trailer also promises plenty of humour, with Michael's daughters admitting their famous father can sometimes leave them red-faced.

Here's everything to know about the new series including release date, trailer and more.

Prime Video has released the first trailer for Meet the Owens, a documentary series following Michaeland his family as they balance the demands of running a successful horse racing business. Picture: Getty

Michael Owen's daughters admit their famous father can be embarrassing in the trailer. Picture: Amazon Prime

When is Meet the Owens released?

All six episodes of Meet the Owens will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video from 28 August 2026.

What is Meet the Owens about?

Rather than focusing on Michael's football career, the documentary follows the family's day-to-day life after his retirement from the sport.

Viewers will see how the Owens juggle life at Manor House Stables, the Cheshire racing yard Michael established in 2006, alongside raising four children who are each pursuing very different ambitions.

The series also captures the family preparing for a new chapter as their children become increasingly independent.

Michael Owen has introduced cameras into his life for the first time since his football career ended. Picture: Amazon Prime

Youngest daughter Jessica is aiming for a future in Olympic showjumping, while Emily hopes to become the first member of the family to attend university.

Son James, meanwhile, is looking to join the family racing business.

Gemma Owen takes on a new challenge

One of the documentary's biggest storylines follows ex-Love Island star Gemma Owen, who swaps dressage for horse racing as she trains for her jockey debut.

The presenter and equestrian is shown preparing for the Markel Magnolia Cup at Glorious Goodwood after beginning intensive training at her father's stables.

Speaking about the experience, Gemma said: "I'm really looking forward to taking part in the Markel Magnolia Cup this year."

All six episodes of Meet the Owens will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video from 28 August 2026. Picture: Amazon Prime

She added she "had never sat on a racehorse until a couple of months ago" and described the experience as "humbling", saying the challenge had been greater than she expected.

James Owen makes a rare TV appearance

The trailer also features Michael's son James Owen, who has largely remained out of the public eye.

James previously revealed he was diagnosed with Stargardt disease, a rare inherited eye condition, and had been considered clinically blind by the age of 13.

The condition meant he was unable to pursue a professional football career like his father. Instead, the documentary shows him hoping to become involved in the family's horse racing operation.

Watch the trailer for Meet the Owens:

Meet The Owens | Official Trailer 🎥

Although the series follows the pressures of running a business and preparing for major sporting events, the trailer suggests there will also be lighter moments.

Michael jokes about the public perception that he is a "boring p****k", while Louise reflects on their childhood romance after the pair first met at primary school before marrying in 2005.

His daughters also don't hold back, admitting their father can be "embarrassing", with Gemma seen rolling her eyes at some of Michael's antics.

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