Who is Melinda from Too Hot To Handle? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Who is Melinda Melrose? Picture: Instagram/Melinda Melrose

Melinda Melrose is one of the contestants on Too Hot To Handle season two - here's your need-to-know on how old she is, where she's from, and how you can follow her on Instagram and TikTok.

Too Hot To Handle season two has been absolutely incredible, and the final six episodes are now available to watch on Netflix.

The rules of the show state that contestants aren't allowed to snog, have sex, or get intimate in any way. If they do, they risk losing large sums from the prize fund.

The winner of the show is the person (or persons) who form a deep and meaningful emotional relationship with their partner.

One of the contestants taking part in the series is Melinda Melrose - here's your need-to-know on her.

Your need-to-know on Melinda. Picture: Netflix

Who is Melinda Melrose? What's her age and job?

Melinda, 28, is a model from New York.

Speaking in her entrance video, Melinda described herself as a 'firecracker' who has 'no problem standing out in the crowd'.

She also added: "I literally get what I want, when I want, and how I want it."

Melinda and Marvin got close on Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix

Who did Melinda get close to in Too Hot To Handle?

Melinda and Marvin Anthony got close throughout the show, and the final saw them hint their relationship would continue after the show.

We haven't yet had official confirmation from either party on whether their relationship went the distance, but watch this space...

Read more: Are Marvin and Melinda from Too Hot To Handle still together?

Is Melinda on Instagram?

You can follow Melinda on Instagram @melinda_melrose.

Is Melinda Melrose on TikTok?

You can follow Melinda on TikTok @melinda_melrose.