Michael Ball facts: Age, musicals, latest music, partner and family life revealed

21 December 2025, 18:15

Michael Ball is famous for his contribution to music
Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Where is Michael Ball from and what is his latest music? Here's everything you need to know about the singer including what he's said about children and his net worth.

Michael Ball OBE is a popular and much-loved British singer in the UK and is famous for his top 10 hits as well as his time on stage in musicals.

He first rose to fame in the late 80s, especially when his single 'Love Changes Everything' stormed the music charts.

Away from singing, he's had huge success performing on stage in popular theatre shows, has been a TV presenter and even represented the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1992. Michael has also been a huge advocate for the Brain Tumour Research charity after best friend Alfie Boe's father died from one.

Here's everything you need to know about Michael from his age, his musical career to his latest music, net worth and partner and children.

Michael Ball has had a successful career on the theatre stage
Picture: Getty

How old is Michael Ball and where is he from?

Born on June 27, 1962, Michael is currently 63 years old. He comes from Bromsgrove in Worcestershire. It's not known if he still lives there as he keeps his family home location private.

How tall is Michael Ball?

Michael measures in at 5ft 11inches which is around 1.8m tall.

What is Michael Ball's latest music?

Michel has had a long career in music with top hits including 'You'll Never Walk Alone', 'I Dreamed A Dream' and 'One Step Out Of Time'. A lot of his tracks have been musical related due to their crossover.

For 2026, Michael is releasing a new album 'Glow' which he will be taking on tour too. It's said to include new and original material along with some old favourites.

What musicals has Michael Ball been in?

No stranger to the theatre stage, Michael has a long career in musicals. Some of his biggest roles include:

  • Les Misérables - Marius, Javert
  • The Phantom of the Opera - Raoul
  • Sweeney Todd - Sweeney Tod
  • Hairspray - Edna Turnblad
  • The Woman in White - Count Fosco

What is Michael Ball's net worth?

It is not known exactly how much Michael Ball is worth in 2025 but sources estimate it's around £11.5million

Is Michael Ball married? Who is his partner?

Michael isn't married but has been in a long-term relationship with partner Cathy McGowan - a former presenter and journalist. She was best known for presenting a music show in the 60s called Ready Steady Go!

Michael and Cathy first got together in the 1980s and officially moved in together in 1992. The couple have a 20 year age gap which Michael (who is younger) has said has never bee a problem.

In an interview he said: "Every night is a date night with Cathy! I'm too old to be a toy boy, and age has never been an issue or thought about. We've been together about 30 years now, and all I can say is I wish I looked as young as she does, because she looks amazing!"

Michael Ball has been with partner Cathy since the 80s
Picture: Getty

What has Michael Ball said about children?

Michael has never had any children of his own after revealing a parachute accident left him unable to conceive.

Partner Cathy has daughter Emma, and two grandchildren, who have made him very happy. He once told the Daily Mail: "I came into Emma’s life when she was in her mid-teens. I've always been in Connor and Grace's lives. I'm godfather to both of them. I'm really hands-on with them and I wouldn't have it any other way."

