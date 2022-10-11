Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunite 37 years after Back to the Future

11 October 2022, 12:03

Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited 37 years after Back to the Future
Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited 37 years after Back to the Future. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

A beautiful moment saw Back to the Future stars Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunite on stage.

Back to the Future fans were left in tears this week as stars Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd appeared on stage together.

The pair played Marty McFly and Dr Emmett 'Doc' Brown in the hit film which was first released all the way back in 1985 film.

And in an incredible moment for fans of the franchise, they reunited during Comic Con festival in New York.

Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd were reunited
Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd were reunited. Picture: Getty Images

Michael, 61, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 1991, was the first to appear on stage where he played air guitar to honour his character’s iconic moves.

He was then joined by his old friend Christopher, 83, with the actors hugging while the audience erupted into cheers.

During the chat, Michael praised his co-star as a ‘genius’ adding they had ‘immediate chemistry’ from the first film.

Fans were left in tears by the sweet moment, with one writing on Twitter: “If you were a teenager in 1985, then Michael J. Fox was your guy.

Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd appeared in Back to the Future together
Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd appeared in Back to the Future together. Picture: Getty Images

“Marty McFly in Back to the Future is the coolest teenager in cinema history. Watching him hug Christopher Lloyd like this is so beautiful.”

“Such a beautiful moment, Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd renuiniting at Comic Con,” someone else agreed.

A third person added: “I think it's safe to safe that today belongs to Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. As It should do. It's a beautiful moment in time.”

Back to the Future was released in 1985
Back to the Future was released in 1985. Picture: Alamy

It has been 37 years since the release of the first Back To The Future, which went on to have two sequels in 1989 and 1990.

The series saw Marty travelling through time in Doc's time machine, visiting 1955 to undo a major mistake that stopped his parents falling in love.

Following on from the movies, Michael was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s when he was just 29-years-old and has since campaigned for more research into the condition.

