Michael Jackson's 'huge' biopic film Michael drops first trailer

6 November 2025, 16:40

Michael Jackson's life is being made into a biopic set for release in April 2026
Michael Jackson's life is being made into a biopic set for release in April 2026. Picture: Universal/Youtube

By Zoe Adams

Michael is set to be released in cinemas in 2026 - here's everything you need to know from who plays Michael Jackson to scheduled cinema date.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Michael Jackson's life is being turned into a biopic movie set for release in 2026 and we've just been given the first trailer for Michael.

Dropping on November 6th, Michael Jackson's life is being brought to the big screen in a film set to cover his contribution to music and to bring to life his biggest hits and the work he put into them. This includes songs 'Beat it', 'Thriller' and 'Human Nature'.

Produced by Universal and Graham King, the producer of Bohemian Rhapsody, Michael will explore the historic singer's rise to fame and attempt to "humanise, not sanitise" the Jackson singer.

Graham King said: "Michael’s life was complicated. As a film-maker, I look to humanise but not sanitise and present the most compelling, unbiased story I can capture in a single feature film and let the audience decide how they feel after watching it.

Michael | Official Trailer - HD

"Michael clearly remains an impactful, culturally relevant artist with a life and legacy worth exploring."

Upon the unveiling of the new trailer, fans already have high hopes for the movie and the message it brings.

One said: "The MJ resurgence is gonna be HUGE next year. This will definitely be the biggest film of 2026."

Another added: "You can't tell the history of music without Michael Jackson."

Here's everything you need to know about the Michael biopic from its release date to cast plus the very special person playing Michael Jackson himself.

Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson will play him in the movie
Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson will play him in the movie. Picture: Getty

What is the Michael Jackson biopic release date?

Michael is scheduled to be released in cinemas on April 24, 2026.

The biopic wrapped up filming in May 2024 and was originally scheduled for an April 2025 release date. However, reshoots were needed, pushing the date back to 2026.

Who plays Michael Jackson in the biopic?

Many will be shocked to see and hear the similarities between the Michael Jackson actor and the man himself but that's all for good reason, they're actually related.

Michael is played by Jaafar Jackson, the singer's real life nephew. Aged 29, he is the son of Jermaine Jackson and Alejandra Genevieve.

Michael Jackson's career in music will be explored in the new biopic
Michael Jackson's career in music will be explored in the new biopic. Picture: Getty

Who is in the Michael biopic cast?

Colman Domingo famous for Sing Sing and Netflix's The Four Seasons, will star as Joe Jackson in the upcoming movie.

Miles Teller, Larenz Tate, Derek Luke and Kat Graham all have roles in the Michael cast.

