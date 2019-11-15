Michael Sheen transforms into Chris Tarrant in first look of ITV Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? cheating drama

15 November 2019, 14:53

Michael Sheen is unrecognisable as Chris Tarrant
Picture: ITV/PA Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Michael Sheen is unrecognisable after he transformed into television presenter Chris Tarrant for ITV drama, Quiz.

Ahead of the new drama based on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, now ITV have teased viewers with a glimpse of actor Michael Sheen as Chris Tarrant.

The Welsh actor will be stepping into Chris’ shoes to tell the story of the 2001 scandal where major Charles Ingram won £1 million on the quiz by cheating.

Recreating the iconic photo which sees the host arriving to give evidence at Southwark Crown Court in the 2003 trial, Michael is beaming for the camera while being ushered inside by police.

With his usually-grey hair styled into blonde do, the actor looks uncannily similar to his character.

Michael Sheen is unrecognisable as Chris Tarrant
Picture: ITV

What is Quiz about?

The three-part drama, which is directed by filmmaker Stephen Frears, tells the story of Major Charles Ingram and his wife Diana who attempted to cheat during a 2001 episode of quiz show Who Wants to be a Millionaire?.

After becoming the first person to scoop the £1 million prize, the show's production company refused to pay out when it suspected he cheated after hearing well-timed coughs from the audience.

It turned out Charles’ friend Tecwen Whittock was coughing when a correct answer was mentioned until the top prize was won.

When the case went to court, Charles, his wife and Tecwen were all convicted for ‘procuring the execution of a valuable security by deception’ and given suspended prison sentences for two years and each fined £15,000.

Who are the stars of Quiz?

As well as Michael, the cast also includes Matthew Macfadyen as Charles Ingram, Sian Clifford as his wife Diana and Michael Jibson as Tecwen Whittock.

Mark Bonnar, Paul Smith, Aisling Bea and Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory are also part of the cast.

When is Quiz on TV?

There’s no confirmed date for Quiz just yet, but ITV has confirmed that the series will air in 2020.

