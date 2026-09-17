Michelle Keegan's new series The Blame - release date, cast and episode schedule

17 September 2026, 16:14

Michelle Keegan is proudly taking on her first detective role in ITV's The Blame
Michelle Keegan is proudly taking on her first detective role in ITV's The Blame. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

DI Emma Crane is Michelle Keegan's new character in ITV's fresh crime drama, The Blame. Here's everything you need to know from who plays who, to when the next episode is coming out.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Michelle Keegan is back on our TV screens in her first ever detective role as DI Emma Crane.

Starring alongside Douglas Booth in the new six-part drama, Michelle's character will not only be trying to solve a murder, but also battles her sexist colleagues in the process.

Popping into Heart HQ, the successful actress, who has also had roles in Coronation Street, Fool Me Once, Our Girl and Brassic, has admitted this has been one of her most exciting roles.

She told Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston: "I play DI Emma Crane and there is a murder. There's a 'who done it?'. It's like a thriller. But it's also about misogyny in the work place, lad banter culture and corruption.

"I've never played one before so I was very excited about it. My dad was a policeman and I did speak to him about it. It's weird because my dad is quite private about his job. He always has been."

Michelle Keegan stars alongside Douglas Booth in the new crime thriller
Michelle Keegan stars alongside Douglas Booth in the new crime thriller. Picture: ITV
The Blame has a star-studded cast to explore the storylines of misogyny and lad banter culture in the s
The Blame has a star-studded cast to explore the storylines of misogyny and lad banter culture in the s. Picture: ITV

What is the start date for Michelle Keegan's new series The Blame?

TV is about to get a lot more exciting as this new thriller drama lands on our screens on Sunday 20th September.

Who is in ITV The Blame cast?

It has a brilliant line up with not only Michelle as the female lead but also Douglas Booth as the main male.

The Blame cast is as follows:

  • DI Emma Crane - Michelle Keegan
  • DI Tom Radley - Douglas Booth
  • DCI Kenneth Walker - Ian Hart
  • DC Douglas James - Josh Bolt
  • Sophie Madsen - Matilda Freeman
  • DC Joel Stevens - Gavin Spokes

What is Michelle Keegan's new series The Blame about?

We know it's a crime drama battling issues in the office but this new series has plenty of others issues to explore to keep you gripped.

Teenage figure skater Sophie Madsen is found dead and as they unravel the mysterious case, they discover "a tangled web of lies, institutional cover-ups, and moral compromise".

The official synopsis reads: "Crane must navigate both a murder investigation and the treacherous politics inside her own team."

To lighten up all of this, Michelle and Douglas's character also form a romantic bond.

The Blame - Coming Soon to ITV

When is the next episode of The Blame coming out?

Following Sunday's debut episode at 9pm, the next The Blame episode drops on Monday at the same time.

The six episodes will continue to air on Sunday and Monday for three weeks. However, if you're more of a binge watcher, you can watch all the episodes at once on ITVX.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars 2027 is already gearing up as producers eye-up popular contestants

Love Island All Stars 2027 line-up so far

Love Island

The Celebrity Traitors series two cast has been unveiled.

The Celebrity Traitors 2026 star-studded cast confirmed - meet the full line-up

The Traitors

On screen, the pair were magnetic—brooding and fiery, tender and explosive. Off screen, however, the dynamic was far more complicated.

The Notebook: Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams' real-life love story

All the Love Island 2026 couples still together from series 13.

Which Love Island 2026 couples are still together?

Love Island

Bruce Willis, already a megastar thanks to Die Hard and other action hits, lost a wager to Matthew Perry, his co-star in The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Bruce Willis starred on 'Friends' after losing bet to Matthew Perry

Ant Anstead has given fans a rare glimpse into the sweet relationship between his girlfriend Renée Zellweger and his seven-year-old son Hudson.

Renée Zellweger's British boyfriend Ant Anstead shares rare snaps of their blended family

Trending on Heart

Harry Styles has confirmed he doesn't know what he will do after his Together, Together tour

Why everyone thinks Harry Styles is retiring from music

Music

Married At First Sight Australia is back filming with a new expert for it 2027 release date

MAFS Australia confirms new 'highly respected' relationship expert

Married at First Sight

Michelle Keegan calls out her husband Mark Wright on Heart radio

Michelle Keegan jokes husband Mark Wright's in "trouble" during live prank

Meghan Markle alongside a picture of Prince Harry and their children on a quadbike

Why Meghan Markle really chose Tina Turner song for Prince Harry birthday video

Jesy Nelson has made her relationship with Ben Davies Instagram official, giving fans their clearest look yet at the man she has been dating in recent months.

Jesy Nelson finally goes Instagram official with new boyfriend Ben Davies after months of secrecy
Michelle Keegan has given fans a rare glimpse of her daughter Palma as the little girl reaches another milestone.

Michelle Keegan gives rare glimpse of 18-month-old daughter Palma

The Spice Girls are marking 30 years since the release of their iconic debut album Spice with a major new collection

Spice Girls to release never-before-heard music on Singles Collection to mark 30th anniversary
Harry Styles

Harry Styles announces three final Wembley Stadium shows for 2027: Tickets and dates revealed

Music

Bruce Willis’ family have found a new way of navigating his dementia diagnosis, with his wife Emma Heming Willis saying they have “learned to adapt”

Bruce Willis is “very present” amid dementia diagnosis, wife Emma says

The comedy star was overcome with emotion when he discovered he had been honoured.

Alan Carr sobs as celebrity pals surprise him with special National Television Award

Claudia Winkleman is returning for The Celebrity Traitors 2 in autumn 2026

The Celebrity Traitors season 2 start date and time confirmed

Anastacia's vocals are instantly recognisable to noughties pop fans all over the world.

Anastacia facts: Age, height, relationships, net worth, songs and more

Love Island's Tommy and Yasmin left the villa loved up in July 2026

Are Love Island's Yasmin and Tommy still together?

Love Island

Love Island's Priya Jaswal and Aidan Murphy have updated fans on their relationship.

Are Love Island's Priya and Aidan still together?

Love Island

The full list of winners from the NTAs 2026 has been released.

Who won at the National Television Awards 2026? Full list of winners revealed

The Great British Bake Off 2026 stars Paul Hollywood, Alison Hammond, Nigella Lawson and Noel Fielding

The Great British Bake Off 2026 start date is this month