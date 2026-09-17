Michelle Keegan's new series The Blame - release date, cast and episode schedule

Michelle Keegan is proudly taking on her first detective role in ITV's The Blame. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

DI Emma Crane is Michelle Keegan's new character in ITV's fresh crime drama, The Blame. Here's everything you need to know from who plays who, to when the next episode is coming out.

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Michelle Keegan is back on our TV screens in her first ever detective role as DI Emma Crane.

Starring alongside Douglas Booth in the new six-part drama, Michelle's character will not only be trying to solve a murder, but also battles her sexist colleagues in the process.

Popping into Heart HQ, the successful actress, who has also had roles in Coronation Street, Fool Me Once, Our Girl and Brassic, has admitted this has been one of her most exciting roles.

She told Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston: "I play DI Emma Crane and there is a murder. There's a 'who done it?'. It's like a thriller. But it's also about misogyny in the work place, lad banter culture and corruption.

"I've never played one before so I was very excited about it. My dad was a policeman and I did speak to him about it. It's weird because my dad is quite private about his job. He always has been."

Michelle Keegan stars alongside Douglas Booth in the new crime thriller. Picture: ITV

The Blame has a star-studded cast to explore the storylines of misogyny and lad banter culture in the s. Picture: ITV

What is the start date for Michelle Keegan's new series The Blame?

TV is about to get a lot more exciting as this new thriller drama lands on our screens on Sunday 20th September.

Who is in ITV The Blame cast?

It has a brilliant line up with not only Michelle as the female lead but also Douglas Booth as the main male.

The Blame cast is as follows:

DI Emma Crane - Michelle Keegan

DI Tom Radley - Douglas Booth

DCI Kenneth Walker - Ian Hart

DC Douglas James - Josh Bolt

Sophie Madsen - Matilda Freeman

DC Joel Stevens - Gavin Spokes

What is Michelle Keegan's new series The Blame about?

We know it's a crime drama battling issues in the office but this new series has plenty of others issues to explore to keep you gripped.

Teenage figure skater Sophie Madsen is found dead and as they unravel the mysterious case, they discover "a tangled web of lies, institutional cover-ups, and moral compromise".

The official synopsis reads: "Crane must navigate both a murder investigation and the treacherous politics inside her own team."

To lighten up all of this, Michelle and Douglas's character also form a romantic bond.

The Blame - Coming Soon to ITV

When is the next episode of The Blame coming out?

Following Sunday's debut episode at 9pm, the next The Blame episode drops on Monday at the same time.

The six episodes will continue to air on Sunday and Monday for three weeks. However, if you're more of a binge watcher, you can watch all the episodes at once on ITVX.

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