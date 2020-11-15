Who is I'm A Celebrity's Sir Mo Farah? Age, wife and net worth revealed

Mo Farrah is taking part in I'm A Celeb. Picture: PA Images/Instagram

Has Mo Farah retired and how much is he worth? Here's what we know about the star...

Mo Farah might be a world class athlete, but he’s about to take on one of his biggest challenges with I’m A Celebrity.

The star has joined the likes of Vernon Kay and Hollie Arnold in the abandoned castle in North Wales.

So, let’s get to know a little bit more about his achievements and family life…

How old is Mo Farah?

Sir Mo Farah is 37-years-old and was born in Mogadishu, Somalia.

He grew up in Djibouti with his twin brother, but as the civil war in Somalia worsened, he moved to England when he was eight-years-old to join his dad.

Mo Farah has won four Olympic gold medals. Picture: PA Images

Mo is a long-distance runner and the most successful British track athlete in modern Olympic Games history.

He is the 2012 and 2016 Olympic gold medalist in both the 5000m and 10,000m.

Read More: I'm A Celebrity line up 2020: Meet the confirmed celebrities including Jessica Plummer and Shane Richie

How many gold medals does Mo Farah have?

Mo has won four Olympic gold medals.

In Rio de Janeiro 2016, he bagged the double-double after winning the 5,000m and 10,000m races. He also did the same in the London 2012 games.

If that wasn't impressive enough, the athlete has also won gold medals at the World Championships in the 5,000m in 2011, 2013 and 2015 and gold in the 10,000m, in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

Mo also won gold at the European Championship in 2010 and 2014 for the 5,000 and 10,000m races.

After retiring from his track career in 2017, he turned his hand to marathons.

He finished third in the London Marathon in 2018, behind winner and friend Eluid Kipchoge.

In November 2019, Mo announced he would be returning to the track to defend his 10k title in Tokyo but the Olympic games were rescheduled to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mo also won the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year in 2017 and was even received a knighthood from the Queen for services to athletics the same year.

Fans will also know him for his iconic 'Mobot' which he uses to celebrate wins.

Who is Mo Farah’s wife?

Mo Farah is married to wife Tania after the pair met at a west London university.

The couple married in 2010, with the likes of Paula Radcliffe, Steve Cram and Jo Pavey attending.

Due to Farah's training, they used to live in Portland, Oregon but have since moved back to London.

How many children do they have?

The couple have twins Amani and Aisha, who were born shortly after Mo's twin triumph at London 2012, and a son named Hussein who was born in 2015.

Tania has another daughter named Rhianna.

What is Mo Farah's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the athlete is thought to be worth around £3.8million.

As well as his impressive track wins, Mo has signed sponsorships with huge names like Nike, Quorn, Virgin Media, Lucozade and Bupa over the years.

Now Read: Shane Richie admits I’m A Celebrity will help him pay off debts after coronavirus left him ‘literally skint’