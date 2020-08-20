Mo Gilligan joins The Masked Singer UK 2020 panel

20 August 2020, 10:23

The Masked Singer 2020: the new panel has been announced, with Mo Gilligan replacing Ken Jeong.

Fans of The Masked Singer will be delighted to know that it's officially back for 2020 - and with a brand-new panel.

Comedian Mo Gilligan will replace Ken Jeong, joining Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora, who will all be returning.

Ken Jeong won't be returning to the panel this year
Ken Jeong won't be returning to the panel this year. Picture: ITV

In a statement, Mo said: "It’s a real privilege to be joining The Masked Singer team. It’s one of the funniest shows out there and I’m really proud to play my small part to help bring a little bit of joy to the nation. I can’t wait to join Jonathan, Rita, Davina, Joel and hopefully Ken! Now… let’s get cracking."

Mo Gilligan will join the panel for 2020
Mo Gilligan will join the panel for 2020. Picture: PA

And Ken Jeong added: "I had so much fun on season 1 of The Masked Singer UK, I told the team nothing short of a global pandemic would stop me from coming back for Season 2! I am gutted because I truly love working with Joel, Rita, Davina, Jonathan and everyone at Bandicoot and ITV. I hope when things start to normalize I can return and offer my expertise on all things British, like the Australian Open. Please take care, be safe, and as the title of the show suggests, wear a mask."

Nicola Roberts was crowned last year's winner
Nicola Roberts was crowned last year's winner. Picture: ITV

Speaking about the replacement, Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment at ITV, said: "Mo Gilligan is a fantastic talent that is going to bring a fresh new energy to the show and really complement our much-loved returning panel. We’re delighted to have him on the show and to welcome Davina, Rita, Jonathan and Joel back. We adore Ken, of course, and hope he can make an appearance or two in this next series."

It was recently reported that The Masked Singer will commence filming next month with a live studio audience.

Social distancing measures will be enforced, and audience members will be required to only to sit with people in their social bubble.

