Love Island shock as first female bombshell Molly-Mae Hague enters the villa

Molly-Mae will enter the villa in tomorrow night's episode.

Molly-Mae will enter the villa in tomorrow's episode of Love Island

Love Island viewers were left shocked after tonight's episode when the teaser for tomorrow's show revealed that the first female bombshell is about to enter the villa.

Molly will enter the villa in tomorrow night's episode. Picture: ITV

Following a dramatic couple of days that has seen the first coupling up, two male bombshells storm into the villa, and Tommy Fury steal Lucie Donlan from Joe Garrett, Molly-Mae looks set to cause even more drama over the next week.

The 20-year-old social media influencer from Hertfordshire said in her pre-entry interview: "I wouldn’t go out of my way to cause issues, that’s not the way I am. I’m a laid-back person, I don’t like to argue.

"Obviously, I’ll go to the length I need to go to get the guy I want but in the process I wouldn’t want to hurt anyone. If someone was deeply involved with someone and had deep feelings, I would try and still get what I want but not try and upset anyone."

Tonight's episode of Love Island saw Lucie and Tommy and Amy and Curtis go on their first dates together.

Speaking to Lucie about his decision to couple up with her, Tommy said: “I wanted to go with my heart. I wanted to couple up with you because I believe something was there.”

Lucie then responded with: “I heard that it was between me and Amber?”

Tommy and Lucie got close in tonight's episode. Picture: ITV

Tommy then replied: “She’s a lovely girl but she didn’t tickle my heart like you did. I don’t know what it is. I get butterflies when I see you.”

Lucie then told him: “That’s so good. You’re good at the words.”

Things then got emotional as Lucie burst into tears while discussing her dilemma of having to choose between Joe and Tommy with Curtis Pritchard.