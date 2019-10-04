The 10 best horror films on Netflix right now to spook you this October

The best horror films on Netflix right now. Picture: Netflix

By Alice Dear

It's time to get in the mood for Halloween, and Netflix are serving us with some must-see horror flicks.

It's officially October, which means we're currently enjoying the spookiest month of the year.

With Halloween just around the corner, there's no better way to get into the mood for the festive period than with a good horror film.

Netflix have delivered with a range of great horrors this year – and here are our top picks:

Happy Death Day (15)

Happy Death Day is the perfect October slasher film. Picture: Universal Pictures

Happy Death Day (2017) tells the story of Tree Gelham, a student, who is trapped in a daily loop she must find a way to escape. The film starts with Tree waking up in the bed of a fellow student, Carter, before she goes about her daily life. When Tree is murdered by a masked killer, instead of dying, she wakes up the morning of the same day, in Carter’s bed again. The only way to escape is to work out who is trying to kill her.

What we think: [3 / 5]

The Ritual (15)

The Ritual is sure to keep you out of the woods for a while. Picture: eOne Films

The Ritual (2017) tells the story of four friends who set out on a hiking trip through the Scandinavian wilderness after the shocking death of their friend. When the friends decide to cut through the woods, they find themselves being tormented by an ancient evil.

What we think: [4 / 5]

Shaun Of The Dead (15)

Shaun Of The Dead will add some comic relief to the horror films in October. Picture: Universal Pictures

Londoners Shaun and Ed live a pretty mundane life until a zombie apocalypse takes over. Shaun must come up with a plan to ensure the safety of this friends and family - including his ex girlfriend, Liz. It is arguably more a comedy than it is a horror, but still a must-watch over October.

What we think: [4.5 / 5]

Hush (15)

Hush will keep you on the edge of your seats. Picture: Blumhouse Productions

Hush is potentially one of the quietest horror films you’ll ever see, and tells the story of a deaf writer who must fight off an unknown killer as he attempts to break into her home. Get ready to be on the edge of your seats.

What we think: [3 / 5]

Ghost Stories (15)

Ghost Stories is a must-watch this October. Picture: Lionsgate Films

Based on the 2010 play, Ghost Stories tells the tale of Professor Phillip Goodman, who has spent his life exposing supernatural mysteries as nothing but physics. However, when three unsolved cases are sent to him, he struggles to find the truth in the haunting stories. With some of the best jump scares and eerie settings – and a big old twist – this is a must-watch this October.

What we think: [4.5 / 5]

Sinister (15)

Sinister is bound to leave you shaken. Picture: Blumhouse Productions

Sinister tells the story of Ellison Oswal, a true-crime writer, who moves his family to a house (which was previously the home of a gruesome murder) in order to write his next big best-seller – his first huge mistake. However, when he finds a box of disturbing old film footage, a supernatural presence starts to take over his home, family and life.

What we think: [4.5 / 5]

Misery (18)

Misery is one of the most iconic horror/thrillers of all time. Picture: Columbia Pictures

Writer Paul Sheldon is “saved” by nurse Annie Wilkes – his biggest fan – after he is involved in a car crash. The tale takes a dark turn when Annie takes Paul back to her remote cabin to recover, where she keeps him hostage and forces him to write the new book in his series the way she wants. An absolute classic with incredible acting from Kathy Bates.

What we think: [5 / 5]

Apostle (18)

Apostle is only for those with a strong stomach. Picture: Netflix

Apostle is set in the year of 1905, and tells the story of Thomas Richardson, who embarks on a journey to a religious cult to rescue his sister who is being held ransom. However, things go from bad to worse when he discovers the truth about the cult. Warning – gory is an understatement.

What we think: [4 / 5]

The Cabin In The Woods (15)

Cabin In The Woods has enough scares for everyone. Picture: Lionsgate

2012’s The Cabin In The Woods sees five college friends take a trip to a remote cabin for a little relaxation. However, their trip turns into pure horror shortly after their arrival, with an unexpected culprit at the centre of the carnage.

What we think: [3.5 / 5]

47 Meters Down (15)

47 Meters Down will spook anyone who fears open water and sharks. Picture: Entertainment Studios

Very different to the other horror films on this list, 47 Meters Down will spook people afraid of open water and sharks. The film followers sisters Kate and Lisa’s travels to Mexico where they go cage diving with sharks. However, the sisters are left fighting for their lives after their cage breaks from the boat and falls to the bottom of the ocean.

What we think: [3 / 5]