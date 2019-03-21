When is the Bird Box sequel on Netflix?

Author Josh Malerman says the next book, titled Malorie, will be published on October 1.

The author behind the hit movie Bird Box has confirmed there will be a sequel to the post-apocalyptic story.

Josh Malerman’s 2014 novel, which was adapted by Netflix into a feature-length film, is set to continue with a second chapter after the first story was such a huge success.

Rave reviews helped Malerman to finish writing the next book, titled Malorie, but will there be a second film? And when will it land on Netflix?

Josh Malerman has confirmed the next book, titled Malorie, will be published on 1 October, 2019 in the US.

The author has already started to tease a few elements of the sequel's plot. The story follows on from Bird Box, a gripping story which sees mum-of-two Malorie living in a post-apocalyptic world, trying to hide from a supernatural threat.

She has to protect her eyes from the silent killer and only leaves her boarded-up home wearing a blindfold. If anyone makes eye contact with the mysterious force they instantly harm themselves.

What is the Bird Box sequel about?

Author Josh Malerman told Esquire: "In the time between Bird Box coming out and the time since I’ve been writing Malorie, I’ve been asked a ton of times: people want to know what happened with Boy and Girl.

“But as much as I care about Boy and Girl, this isn’t their story. The Bird Box world is Malorie’s story, and I wanted to know more about her. I wanted to get to know her even better.

“At the end of the movie, I turned to my girl Allison and said, ‘I want to know what happens next!’ and she’s like, ‘Well, you know, you could make that happen,’ so it really was this warm feeling.”