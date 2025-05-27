Artist reimagines Harry Potter characters as accurate book depictions
27 May 2025, 17:29
Yes, that's right, both Aunt Petunia and Neville Longbottom are meant to be blonde.
An artist and IT graduate from Melbourne has shared mind-blowing illustrations of what the characters in the Harry Potter book series should look like.
The woman – who goes by MsBananaAnna – shared the incredible images to her Imgur account back in 2022, and Harry Potter fans everywhere are obsessed.
Instead of recreating the cast from the Harry Potter films, she decided to reimagine each character's appearance using only the descriptions given in the books.
And for Potter fans who haven't read the books and have only seen the films, there's been a lot of surprises. For example, not many people knew that both Aunt Petunia and Neville Longbottom are meant to have blonde hair.
For fun, we've collected the amazing illustrations and put them up against the cast of the Harry Potter film series, just to see how right they cast the parts!
We've also included the descriptions of each character's appearance from the books, just so you can see the amazing job MsBananaAnna did.
Harry Potter
Thin face, knobbly knees, black hair, bright green eyes, round glasses held together with sellotape, very thin scar on his forehead.
Hermione Granger
A bossy voice, lots of bushy brown hair, large front teeth.
Narcissa Malfoy
Tall, slim, very pale, blue eyes, long blonde hair.
Nymphadora Tonks
Pale heart-shaped face, dark twinkling eyes, short spiky hair a shade of violet.
Ron Weasley
Tall, thin, gangling, freckles, big hands and feet, and a long nose.
Neville Longbottom
A round-faced boy with blond hair.
Fred & George Weasley
Short and stocky, red hair.
Lucius Malfoy
Pale, pointed face, and grey eyes.
Remus Lupin
Pale face with premature lines, light brown hair going grey.
Professor McGonagall
Tall, severe-looking, with dark hair tied up in a bun.
Peter Pettigrew
Small and rat-like man, extremely short, grubby skin, small watery eyes with a pointed nose.
Fleur Delacour
Wavy silver-blonde hair and supernatural beauty.
Draco Malfoy
Slender, white-blond hair, cold grey eyes, a pale complexion with sharp and pointed features.
Bellatrix Lestrange
Tall, thin lips, heavy-lidded eyes, a strong jaw and long, thick shining black hair.
Ginny Weasley
Flaming red hair, brown eyes, freckles.
Aunt Petunia
Thin, blonde, and with "nearly twice the usual amount of neck".
Argus Filch
Pale eyes, thin grey hair, wearing a brown coat, hunchbacked.
Snape
Thin with sallow skin, a large hooked nose, yellow teeth, greasy black hair down to his shoulders and black eyes.
Luna Lovegood
Dirty blonde hair down to her waist, pale eyebrows and protuberant eyes.
Sirius Black
Tall, long black hair, grey eyes, described as "carelessly handsome" before his time in Azkaban.
Dolores Umbridge
Short and squat, a little neck and a wide slack mouth. Also described to resemble a "large pale toad".
