Hocus Pocus sequel release date confirmed with spooky new poster

31 August 2022, 13:08

The Sanderson Sisters are back!
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Sanderson Sisters will be back in less than a month, 'more glorious than ever'.

Hocus Pocus' long-awaited sequel will be released on Disney+ on September 30, it has been confirmed.

The exciting news comes alongside a brand new poster for the upcoming film, starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy returning as The Sanderson Sisters.

In the poster, the trio look as mischievous as ever as they walk through a misty street in the moonlight.

Sarah is wearing purple, Kathy red and Bette green in the image, similar to the costumes they wore in the 1993 original.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are reprising their roles from the original 1993 film
Printed at the top of the poster is a line which reads: "Back and more glorious than ever."

This poster and confirmation of the release date comes two years after it was announced that a sequel was in the works.

Watch the trailer here:

With only a month to go until the film is released, director Anne Fletcher has revealed some details around the plot of the sequel.

She confirmed that the sequel will explore the sisters' origins, and that Doug Jones will return as Billy Butherson for the opening scene of the film.

Billy was Winifred Sanderson's ex-boyfriend who she poisoned after discovering he was cheating on her with Sarah Sanderson.

In the original 90s film, Billy is bought back to life as a zombie to help them retrieve a spell book.

Doug Jones will return as Billy Butherson for the opening scene of the new Hocus Pocus film
Many people from the original cast, however, are not returning for the sequel.

It has been confirmed that Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw and Thora Birch who played Max, Allison and Dani in 1993 hit will not star in the upcoming film.

Speaking on this decision, Fletcher told Entertainment Weekly: "We wanted to weave in all of the people that the fans loved, and when you sat back with all the ingredients and story, you're like, how do we make this work?

"It was very difficult to try to have them be a part of it, because we did talk about it — painstakingly."

She went on: "You're trying to stay on track with story, even if they came in as a cameo.

"People would say, 'They could be in the background!' and I'm like, really? You're going to put the leads of the first movie in the background and be satisfied?

"You're not going to be satisfied, you're going to be angry."

