Home Alone reboot receives backlash from fans as first trailer drops

Home Sweet Home Alone will be released to Disney+ on November 12. Picture: Disney

By Alice Dear

Home Alone fans have been left worried the remake of the 1990 Christmas classic will not live up to expectations.

The Home Alone reboot film – Home Sweet Home Alone – has received backlash from fans of the original.

This comes after the first trailer for the festive film was released to the world, giving people a glimpse of what to expect from the remake.

Home Alone was originally released in 1990 and starred Macauley Culkin playing Kevin McCallister, a young boy who is left at home during the Christmas period.

Now, actor Archie Yates takes on the role of 10-year-old Max, who ends up in the same situation as the Kevin, the character he is based on.

Child actor Archie Yates plays Max, a 10-year-old accidentally left at home while his family visit Tokyo for Christmas. Picture: Disney

In the trailer for the new flick, Max can be seen defending his home from two bandits, played by Rob Delaney and Ellie Kemper, in a similar storyline as the original.

Fans, however, are not impressed with the first look of the new film, with many questioning why they would remake such a popular classic.

One person commented on the trailer: "This new Home Alone looks so unnecessary, recycling the same beats, but safer with the robbers less scary & the kid less sweet. Just watch the original again, it’s a perfect, timeless film."

Another wrote: "You don’t have to remake classics. You just watch the original bc it’s that good. This is embarrassing."

Other people have been left confused by the fact that the film appears to be set in the US, but that Max and his mum, played by Aisling Bea – an Irish comedian – have British accents, but the father, played by Pete Holmes, has an American accent.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Watched the trailer for the new Home Alone and I'm super curious how an American dad and an Irish mom had a kid with an English accent."

Others have taken issue with the lack of diversity in the film, with one person writing online: "How is it that they had the chance to tell this story again in 2021 but completely failed to bring in a little diversity?"

Aisling Bea plays Max's mother, Carol, who is desperately trying to get back to her son. Picture: Disney

Home Sweet Home Alone – from what we've seen in the trailer – follows the original film's plot in most aspects.

In the original, Kevin is left at home by accident while his family fly to Paris for the festive period, while in the new film, they're flying to Tokyo.

And like Kevin, Max must also defend his home from two bandits, this time played by Rob Delaney and Ellie Kemper, with a series of pranks.

In the trailer, we also see Aisling Bea's character Carol attempting to get home to her son, much like Catherine O'Hara's role in the original movie.

There is a surprise cameo in the upcoming film as actor Devin Ratray returns as a grown up Buzz, now a police officer.

Max, like Kevin in the Home Alone original, is left to his own devices at home. Picture: Disney

Home Sweet Home Alone will be released onto Disney+ from November 12